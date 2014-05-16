Fiber Optics Markets in China: Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Fiber Optics Markets In China"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- China's demand for fiber optics has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. FIBER OPTICS ASSESSMENT
Fiber Optics Industry Structure
Market Size
Major Producer Facility Locations and Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. FIBER OPTICS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Fiber Optics Production and Demand
Single-mode Fiber
Dispersion Shifted Single-mode Fiber
Matched Cladding Single-mode Fiber
Dispersion Compensation Single-mode Fiber
Multi-mode Fiber
Fiber Optic Cable
Multiplexers
Connectors
Transceivers
Amplifiers
Other Fiber Optics Products
Fiber Optics Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
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V. FIBER OPTICS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Chinese Optical Communication Industry Outlook
Data Growth Forecasts
Fiber Optics Markets Outlook Overview
Government and Business Market
Government and Business Consumer Market Outlook
Fiber Optics Demand in Government and Business Market
Government Market
Telecommunication Fiber Optics Market
Local Access Networks
Cable Television
Utilities Fiber Optics
Private Data Networks Fiber Optics Market
In-Building Fiber Optics Market
Aerospace Fiber Optics Market
Other Fiber Optics Markets
Individual Consumer Market
Consumer Market Outlook
Fiber Optics Demand in Individual Consumer Market
Fiber Optics Demand by Region
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
West
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
Distribution System in China
China\'s Distribution System
Fiber Optics Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
Market Entry Channels
Exporting to China
Export Market Overview
Chinese Trading Practice
Trading Companies
Import Restrictions in China
Technology Licensing
Technology Licensing Overview
Intellectual Property Protection
Joint Venture
Joint Venture Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Wholly Owned Enterprises
Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Other Market Entry Channels Setting up Sales Offices 216
Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs
Contacting Chinese Companies
Advertising
Market Entry Strategies
Understanding Differences
Business Practice Differences
Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions
Dealing with Governments
VII. FIBER OPTICS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Fiber Optics Producer Profiles
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
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I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
Fiber Optics Supply and Demand Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
Key Commodity Exports from China
China Exports to its Leading Trade Partners
Key Commodity Imports into China
China Imports from Its Leading Trade Partners
III. FIBER OPTICS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Major Producer Facility Locations
Fiber Optics Output in China
Major Fiber Optics Producer’s Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Major Foreign Investments
IV. FIBER OPTICS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Total Fiber Optics Production and Demand
Single-mode Fiber
Dispersion Shifted Single-mode Fiber
Matched Cladding Single-mode Fiber
Dispersion Compensation Single-mode Fiber
Multi-mode Fiber
Fiber Optic Cable
Multiplexers
Connectors
Transceivers
Amplifiers
Other Fiber Optics Products
Fiber Optics Imports and Exports
V. FIBER OPTICS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Chinese Optical Communication Industry Outlook
Fiber Optics Demand by Market
Government and Business Consumer Market Outlook
Fiber Optics Demand in Government and Business Market
Government
Telecommunication Fiber Optics Market
Local Access Networks
Cable Television
Utilities Fiber Optics
Private Data Networks Fiber Optics Market
In-Building Fiber Optics Market
Aerospace Fiber Optics Market
Other Fiber Optics Markets
Consumer Market Outlook
Fiber Optics Demand in Individual Consumer Market
Fiber Optics Demand by Region
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