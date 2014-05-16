Fiber Optics Markets in China: Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- China's demand for fiber optics has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. FIBER OPTICS ASSESSMENT

Fiber Optics Industry Structure

Market Size

Major Producer Facility Locations and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. FIBER OPTICS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Fiber Optics Production and Demand

Single-mode Fiber

Dispersion Shifted Single-mode Fiber

Matched Cladding Single-mode Fiber

Dispersion Compensation Single-mode Fiber

Multi-mode Fiber

Fiber Optic Cable

Multiplexers

Connectors

Transceivers

Amplifiers

Other Fiber Optics Products

Fiber Optics Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends



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V. FIBER OPTICS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Chinese Optical Communication Industry Outlook

Data Growth Forecasts

Fiber Optics Markets Outlook Overview

Government and Business Market

Government and Business Consumer Market Outlook

Fiber Optics Demand in Government and Business Market

Government Market

Telecommunication Fiber Optics Market

Local Access Networks

Cable Television

Utilities Fiber Optics

Private Data Networks Fiber Optics Market

In-Building Fiber Optics Market

Aerospace Fiber Optics Market

Other Fiber Optics Markets

Individual Consumer Market

Consumer Market Outlook

Fiber Optics Demand in Individual Consumer Market

Fiber Optics Demand by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

West

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

Distribution System in China

China\'s Distribution System

Fiber Optics Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

Market Entry Channels

Exporting to China

Export Market Overview

Chinese Trading Practice

Trading Companies

Import Restrictions in China

Technology Licensing

Technology Licensing Overview

Intellectual Property Protection

Joint Venture

Joint Venture Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Wholly Owned Enterprises

Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Other Market Entry Channels Setting up Sales Offices 216

Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs

Contacting Chinese Companies

Advertising

Market Entry Strategies

Understanding Differences

Business Practice Differences

Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions

Dealing with Governments

VII. FIBER OPTICS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Fiber Optics Producer Profiles

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations



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I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Fiber Optics Supply and Demand Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade

Key Commodity Exports from China

China Exports to its Leading Trade Partners

Key Commodity Imports into China

China Imports from Its Leading Trade Partners

III. FIBER OPTICS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Major Producer Facility Locations

Fiber Optics Output in China

Major Fiber Optics Producer’s Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Foreign Investments

IV. FIBER OPTICS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Total Fiber Optics Production and Demand

Single-mode Fiber

Dispersion Shifted Single-mode Fiber

Matched Cladding Single-mode Fiber

Dispersion Compensation Single-mode Fiber

Multi-mode Fiber

Fiber Optic Cable

Multiplexers

Connectors

Transceivers

Amplifiers

Other Fiber Optics Products

Fiber Optics Imports and Exports

V. FIBER OPTICS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Chinese Optical Communication Industry Outlook

Fiber Optics Demand by Market

Government and Business Consumer Market Outlook

Fiber Optics Demand in Government and Business Market

Government

Telecommunication Fiber Optics Market

Local Access Networks

Cable Television

Utilities Fiber Optics

Private Data Networks Fiber Optics Market

In-Building Fiber Optics Market

Aerospace Fiber Optics Market

Other Fiber Optics Markets

Consumer Market Outlook

Fiber Optics Demand in Individual Consumer Market

Fiber Optics Demand by Region



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