Fiberglass Dock Storage Boxes for Marine Applications Are Now Available Online

Traverse City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Recreation and Sports Store Online has announced the availability of fiberglass dock storage boxes by leading manufacturers Landmproducts and Better Way Products. The units are available in regular and low profile styles.



Marine professionals and enthusiasts have long been aware of the fact that compact storage is important. These new storage boxes are designed to fit easily in a boat or car. Each is designed to specific size specifications to accommodate the user’s needs. Customers can choose from the economical Low Profile Chest from Better Way Products, which measures a mere 18 inches high and is built with a heavy duty design and steel rivets.



The Rod Box is built to hold rods up to seven feet long, while offering bench seating. Similar in configuration, the Spa Step Storage Chest doubles as a seat while incorporating a UV gel coat for protection and double chrome plated latches. No matter which product is used, it will help reduce clutter that is common in marine applications. Fishing gear, hoses, chemicals, towels, life jackets, and more can easily pile up unless convenient storage is available.



Strong, light, and convenient, the fiberglass dock storage boxes have tough, metal latches and reliable locks. Each unit will stay secure in the most rugged of marine conditions. Some are offered in multiple sizes so customers can get the best in features while having a product that fits in the space they have. The boxes in the Recreation and Sports Store Online product line come from dependable leading manufacturers.



Purchasing these products from the company means taking advantage of sales and promotions. Super Saver Shipping cuts down even more on already reasonable prices. Many more outdoor and recreational products are available. Visit http://recreationandsportsworld.com/best-fiberglass-dock-storage-boxes for information on the Recreation and Sports Store Online, the fiberglass dock storage boxes, and more.



About Recreation and Sports Store Online

The Recreation and Sports Store Online sells outdoor and recreational products intended for use in warm weather. Products include fiberglass dock storage boxes, pool accessories, bikes, sports apparel, and more from leading manufacturers. Customers benefit from discounted prices, low cost shipping, and an organized website built to help find items quickly.



Contact: J. McPhee

mcpheejudy@gmail.com

515 Highland Park Drive

Traverse City, MI 49686