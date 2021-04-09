New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global Fiberglass Flooring market is forecast to reach USD 1.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Innovation in technology and trouble-free installation advances in the floor covering sector are expected to widen industry size over the years. The key drivers of the market are rising demand in the construction industry, as well as shifting customer lifestyles and increasing competition for insulation. The market is driven by growing consumer demand for flooring, and people 's increased buying power. Its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness are attracting major consumers, increasing overall potential customers.



Fiberglass flooring is widely used in educational, institutional, healthcare / hospital, hospitality, light fiberglass, light industrial, office, retail / shops, transportation / public venues, and others. As the market for downstream industries increases exponentially, the demand will increase correspondingly. With production released, the price has gradually decreased over the past few years, and the amount expected will not rise. At the same time, improving energy, transportation costs, employee salaries, and depreciation of equipment will play a vital role in promoting market costs.



Fiberglass flooring, being customizable, is also recommended for non-residential purposes, due to its secure fastening and maintenance. Fiberglass provides more cushioning and improves ground feel. This form of flooring is built without glue and is unaffected by upward twists. During the forecast period, fluctuating prices of raw materials along with difficulties in sourcing them are expected to serve as a significant challenge for flooring manufacturers and also to restrict fiberglass growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Asia Pacific region dominated the regions that held a significant market in 2019. The growth in construction in nations like India, China, is expected to raise the use of lightweight and environmentally friendly floor coverings.

The rapid urbanization, rising government spending on infrastructure and construction, integrated retailing boosts the growth of the industry in APAC. The competitive environment between manufacturers has resulted in the adoption of technologies. This drives the market and is anticipated to grow further with a CAGR of 7.6%.

Because of its highly developed distribution channel industries, advanced processing capabilities, combined with a highly skilled workforce and growing R&D initiatives, the U.S. is among the leading countries in the market for fiberglass floorings. Developing applications and strong demand encourage producers to concentrate on new technologies to expand the market.

The residential segment is expected to project volume growth from 2019 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%. With the increasing focus on urbanization in emerging economies and increasing investments in remodeling and renovations in developed nations, the market is growing.

Key participants include Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken, The Armstrong Flooring Inc., NOX Corporation, Interface Inc., Gerflor, Shaw Industries Inc., Tarkett, TOLI Floor Corporation, and Mohawk Industries among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Fiberglass Flooring market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Vinyl Composite Tiles

Vinyl Sheets



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Retail Distribution Channel

Wholesale & Distributor Business Trend



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Fiberglass Flooring Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Fiberglass Flooring Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



………….



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



9.4. Market positioning



9.5. Strategy Benchmarking



9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Mannington Mills, Inc.



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Technology Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Mohawk Industries



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Technology Insights



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. Milliken



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performances



10.3.3. Technology Insights



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. NOX Corporation



10.4.1. Company Overview



10.4.2. Financial Performance



10.4.3. Technology Insights



10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.5. Armstrong World Industries



10.5.1. Company Overview



10.5.2. Financial Performance



10.5.3. Technology Insights



10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Fiberglass Flooring market and its competitive landscape.



