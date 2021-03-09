Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global fiberglass market is likely to reach USD 15.79 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for insulated building roofs and walls. The low heat distribution gradient and non-conductive nature of fiberglass, which make it suitable for utilization in the construction of insulated roofs and walls, has driven the fiberglass market. Extensive usage of fiberglass composites across various industries, such as chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, pulp & paper, offshore drilling, mining & mineral, waste & wastewater, metal processing, and food processing industries, is contributing to the fiberglass market. A key factor driving the market is that fiberglass composites are highly customizable and they offer several advantages over traditional materials.



The Fiberglass market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027.



The Fiberglass market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.



A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting.



Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, Owens Corning announced a new product line called FOAMULAR® NGX insulation. The proprietary blowing agent in this new line of extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam products delivers 90% reduction in global warming potential (GWP), without sacrificing product performance.

The glass wool segment held the largest market share of 33.5% in 2019. Increasing expenditure on ongoing construction projects in developed as well as developing economies has resulted in increased demand for glass wool.

The composites segment is projected to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The non-conductive nature and lower heat distribution gradient of fiberglass help in making it a great electric insulator. Also, it saves energy and lowers utility bills, which has increased utilization of fiberglass composites in the construction & infrastructure industry.

The automobiles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Increasing automotive sales in the Asia Pacific region have driven use of fiberglass components in the manufacture of automobile parts.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the most rapid rate during the forecast period. Growing urbanization and rising purchasing power of consumers have resulted in increasing automotive sales in the region, which is expected to drive the fiberglass market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key market participants include TAISHAN FIBERGLASS INC. (CTG), Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass Co., LTD., Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company, China Jushi Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Johns Manville Corp., Knauf Insulation, and AGY Holding Corp.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Roving

Glass Wool

Chopped Strands

Yarn

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Composites

Insulation



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Wind Energy

Automobiles

Aerospace

Building & Construction



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



The global Fiberglass market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale.



