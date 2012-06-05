Fiberglass Windows by Marvin Windows Offered With a Lifetime Warranty from Global Home Improvement

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Homeowners in NJ who purchase their fiberglass replacement windows or doors through a preferred Infinity retailer like Global Home Improvement are eligible for their Limited Lifetime Warranty. In addition, all Marvin Windows installed by Global Home Improvement are backed by their matching Labor Warranty.



When someone gets Marvin Windows installed through Global Home Improvement’s preferred remodeler status, they do all the paperwork for the client. Upon completion of the job, the client will be mailed all of the warranty information. They can also further register online as an added warranty protection guarantee.



If a customer has already installed Infinity Replacement Windows in NJ, they can download the Owner’s Manual for more insight and information regarding the operation and care of a new Marvin Infinity Replacement Window.



Unlike Vinyl, Infinity Windows by Marvin use Acrylic Coated Ultrex Fiberglass. They are able to resist extreme climatic conditions, chemicals, and moisture. Also, Ultrex resists UV degradation up to 5X longer than most vinyl products! Some of the other major strengths of these windows are that they are 8X stronger than vinyl allowing for a much greater glass viewing area, Ultrex expands and contracts 833% less than vinyl (which is the most common cause of seal failure), and the exterior acrylic finish is thicker than competitive finishes.



When discussing fiberglass versus vinyl, fiberglass is the clearly winner. Having fiberglass windows in NJ will brighten homes for years to come, and will save anyone money on their energy bills year round!