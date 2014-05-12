FiberOpticTools.net Now Offers Complementary Shipping on Selected Items

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- FiberOpticTools.net is a division of SYOPTEK - a leading online retailer for fiber optic tools and tool kits. Considering the fact that cost of shipping usually pinches the pockets the customers, the company has now announced free shipping on a majority of items in its inventory.



Check out all the products in their catalog by logging on to http://www.fiberoptictools.net



The complementary shipping offer is not applicable on all the items on their catalog, but still most of the products are covered under this exclusive offer. Some of the categories in which free shipping is offered include Fiber Stripper & Buffet Tube Stripper, Fiber Optic Kevlar Scissors & Cable Sheath, Fiber Termination Kit , and Fiber Cleaver & Fiber Optic Scribe.



Announcing the offer, the sales head of the company stated - “We are glad to announce free shipping offer on a selected range of our fiber optic tools and tool kits. Customers can save quite a lot by availing this offer on those goods.To supply "Quality Products", "Best Service", and "High Custom Satisfaction” are our ultimate targets, and commitments to our customers.”



Besides free shipping, FiberOpticTools.net is also offering the best price on most of the products with a discount waiver. The best prices that they have been quoting and high quality of products are the main factors for the increasing popularity of this online retailer in the fiber optic industry.



The sales head also went on to say - “We are now one of the leading companies that deliver the best value fiber optic tool kit in the global optic communication market. We are ready to help you prepare the fiber for installation, splicing, and termination with clean and accurate stripes and wraps.Make the most of our limited period offers, and save significant amount of your valuable money.”



Those interested in buying fiber optic tools and tool kits can avail the free shipping offer by placing their order on the company website till the offer lasts.



About FiberOpticTools.net

FiberOpticTools.net is a division of SYOPTEK and a leading online retailer for fiber optic tools and tool kits. Based in China, this website is dedicated to offering high quality tools to the customers in the fiber optic industry.



Log on to http://www.fiberoptictools.net/ for more info.