Fibica A Preferred Online Store for SRAM X7 Groupset and Other Bike Components

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Bikers keen on sourcing SRAM X7 groupset with convenience can get it with Fibica, a frontline store of bike parts. The store deals in full range of bike components at mostly discounted prices, making it one of the preferred online shops for the procuts. Moreover, the back the products with 12 months warranty and free shipping.



“If you require to replace SRAM X7 on your bike, place an online order with us and we will deliver the product at the earliest. We try to dispatch the products the same day; however, if the order is late in the day, it may be shipped the next working day. The system allows you to compare a product with other items of the same line, allowing you to make the optimum purchase,” commented a senior executive with the company.



SRAM products are acclaimed for the features and advantages they bring in. Salient features of SRAM X7 groupset include lightweight and aerodynamic advantage. Thanks to the reliable 9 speed performance, SRAM X7 derailleurs are unrelenting on quality, function and features. The product has long cage, weighs 249g and has bush bearings. Thechnologies used include 1:1 actuation ratio and Direct Route Technology for lighter effort shifting.



The company maintains a large inventory enabling to make quick delivery of the ordered product. The executive stated, “Materials used in making the product include High Strength Grilon Composite P-Knuckle, Alloy B knuckle, Alloy links and Serviceable sealed pulley. It is a high quality product backed by class engineering.”



Customers are sent a tracking number through email that they can use to find the whereabouts of the shipped product. When buying Sram x7 groupset online, one can use the number to trace the delivery. The number is uploaded to the sale record in the account and is activated within 48 hours. Delivery lead time is 7-22 working days, depending on the destination. This does not include holidays, Saturday and Sunday.



About Fibica

Fibica is a popular online bike store that can be trusted for full range of bike components. Bike gear of all sorts including Shimano XT Groupset, Manitou R7 forks and SLX rear derailleurs can be found on the store, making it the perfect place to source such parts. Riding on extensive experience, the company knows what to do exactly to serve the customers to their satisfaction. They a well-defined returns and shipping policy in place.