Fibica Offering Discount of $64 on Shimano Deore M610 Medium Groupset

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Fibica is offering a discount of USD $64 on the 2014 version of Shimano Deore M610 Medium Groupset (10 speed). The product was earlier priced at $339.99, but now can be bought from the company at only $275.99. The package includes a crank, rear derailleur, front derailleur, shifters, cassette and chains.



One of the company executives said, “When you buy the groupset from us you can save around $64. Deore is Shimano's value-oriented group. The performance oriented groupsets of Shimano Deore help you squeeze out as much performance as possible at a much lower price compared to others. We have recently introduced the M610 version in Fibica. The new version has 3x10 speed or 2x10 with Dyna-Sys, new shadow rear derailleur design, shifter that can be switched by 2X10 and 3X10 and chain stabilization. The groupset has a regular price of $339.99 but with us you can buy it at only $275.99.”



The set consists of Shimano Deore FC-M610 cranks including BB and arm of 170mm, Shimano RD-M610 rear derailleur, Shimano FD-M610 front derailleur measuring between 34.9mm to 31.8mm. The clamp is top swing but buyers can request for down swing if they want. Apart from these, there are Shimano SL-M610 shifters of 3x10 speed, which can be switched to 2x10 and 3x10, as required, Shimano CS-HG62-10 cassette, and Shimano CN-HG54 chain. All the products of the company come with a warranty of 12 months.



“We are also offering huge discounts on other products falling within the 2014 version of Shimano groupsets and Avid hydraulic brake sets. You can buy the 2014 Reba RockShox at a discount of up to 20%, and the Avid hydraulic brake sets at prices starting from USD $74.99. We do not charge any additional cost for shipping to any destination. Our no cost shipping also includes an online tracking system which allows the buyers to track the progress of their product at any time. All our products are usually shipped within 24 hours, and are delivered right at your door within 7 to 22 working days,” added the executive.



In case customers are unsatisfied with the performance of any product, they can return it within 60 days. The company accepts returns only within 2 months of the delivery. The customers can download the return form from the company website and put it in the box with the returned item. Some of the best sellers of the store include Shimano Deore hydraulic brakes, RockShox Reba Remote lockout fork, Shimano Deore full groupset and several others. Click here to buy Rockshox Reba 29.



About Fibica

Fibica is one of the leading online retailers of cycling components and parts. Established in 2009, the store has grown to offer a wide range of products, including high-performance bicycles, parts and accessories. The company has its headquarter in Hong Kong with a professional Warehouse and Logistic Center. It specializes in forks, hydraulic brakes, groupsets, rear derailleur, front derailleurs, cranks, cassettes and chains. Looking For Manitou Suspension? Visit website.



Contact Information

Website: http://www.fibica.com