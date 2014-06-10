Fibica Offering Shimano Deore M610 Groupsets at Discounted Rates

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Fibica, a fast growing online store in Hong Kong is offering huge discounts on various models of the Shimano Deore M610 disk brakes and groupsets. The company is offering the Shimano Deore M610 Medium Groupset (10-speed) at just at $275.99 while the Shimano Deore M610 Full Groupset (10-speed) and the Shimano Deore M610 Medium Groupset with brake 10-speed, all 2014 version, are available at a discount of $130 and $80 respectively.



One of the company executives said, “We are offering hefty discounts on most of the models of our Shimano Deore disk brakes and groupsets. Shimano has revised the prices of its M610 group, which is popularly known as Deore. You can buy all the Deore mountain bike components from Fibica at the revised rates. All the new parts come with almost the same features as that of Shimano’s other high-end XTR, XT and SLX parts. Shimano Deore is known for the right blend of quality, performance and usability.”



Some of the features of the new M610 version are, 3x10-speed or 2x10 with Dyna-Sys technology, new Shadow rear derailleur design and chain stabilization. The shifter can be switched by 2X10 and 3X10. All the Deore parts are of high quality, extremely durable and easy to maintain. Apart from the Shimano Deore, the company is also offering huge discounts on other top end models of Shimano including the Shimano SLX, XT and Shimano XTR.



“The new Shimano Deore groupsets are said to be rider tuned for every style of cycling. To give you an amazing shopping experience we offer 365 days warranty on all our products and a 60 days’ return policy. We offer the lowest possible prices on all the kits. To make sure, you can compare our prices with other retail outlets selling bicycle components and you will be amazed to see that we offer high performance components at far lower prices than most of them,” added the executive.



The company claims to focus on the finest kits. It offers a no cost delivery of products worldwide, and allows customers to track the order via internet anytime. Fibica is known for selling bicycle components from top brands like Shimano, RockShox, Avid, SRAM, Manitou and SR Suntour. It is the prefect stop for those looking for Shimano Sora groupsets looking for Shimano Sora groupsets at reasonable rates. The company also has a wide collection of bicycle accessories like saddle, rear flashing light, front head light, and a lot more.



About Fibica

Fibica is one of the leading online retailers of cycling components and parts. The company was established in 2009 to offer a wide range of products, including high-performance bicycles, parts and accessories. With its headquarters in Hong Kong and a professional Warehouse and Logistic Center, Fibica specializes in forks, hydraulic brakes, Avid disc brakes Avid disc brakes, groupsets, rear derailleur, front derailleurs, cranks, cassettes and chains.



Contact Information:

Website: http://www.fibica.com