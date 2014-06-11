Fibica Rolling out RockShox Reba RL Remote Fork 2014 Version at Curtailed Price

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Mountain bike users will do well to avail of this opportunity. Fibica, the premiere store of bike components RockShox Reba RL Remote Fork 15QR 26er Tapered (2014 version) at a slashed price of $379.99, down from the regular price of $499.99. The fact that the bike part will be shipped without any extra will only make the deal more lucrative.



“We maintain a huge inventory which enables us to make quick delivery of the ordered component, quite unlike many of our competitors. Regardless of your location, you can be sure that the product will be sent to you at the earliest. You will be provided a tracking number through an email enabling you to keep track of the shipped product,” commented a senior executive with the company.



From steep climbs to sharp descents, Reba makes the perfect component. Specs of the product include Light weight 1499g, PushLoc Remote and 15mm QR Axle. It is a super consistent, durable product that is easy to service. Technologies used in the making of the product include Air Guides, Power Bulge, Motion Control, Sag Gradients, Solo Air and Maxle Lite. Less weight makes it easier for the biker to do what they want, while the extra stiffness gives them the precision to hit the lines.



Fibica offers genuine components from the leading brands at considerable discounts, making them a one-stop solution for bike parts. The executive said, “These components can produce performance par excellence. With us, you can get products from top brands like Avid, RockShox, Shimano, SRAM, Manitou and SR Suntour. We carefully keep testing so that we offer the best parts and maintain your trust on Fibica products.”



The website has an immensely useful system of comparing the pricing of the products with other retailers, enabling the buyers save more. For any product, the company takes 60-day returns without asking for reasons. For those looking for RockShox Reba and other bike components, few companies offer better deals than Fibica.



About Fibica

Fibica is the frontline online store for the bike components and accessories offering the bikers genuine components at heavily discounted rates. They focus on delivering to the clients the best of kits, dispatching them at the earliest possible time. Whether one is looking to buy Shimano Slx Groupset buy Shimano Slx Groupset, SRAM powerglide or other products, they can be trusted.



Contact Information



For more information, visit http://www.fibica.com/