Fibolica Releases a New Instant Hair Loss Solution

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Fibolica has released the latest hair loss solution which uses all-natural hair fibers to instantly thicken thinning hair once applied.



According to Fibolica, this is one of the most advanced hair loss solutions that can instantly eliminate thinning hair within 30 seconds or less. The product works by statically bonding microscopic hair fibers to existing hair, adding instant volume and thickness to thinning areas.



Using the product is relatively easy. Simply shake the micro-sized hair fibers onto thinning hair and they will statically bond to existing hair. The result is a perfect natural looking head of hair, with the hair fibers completely undetectable to the human eye.



Fibolica uses an all-natural ingredient extracted from organic plant fibers (Morocco Gossypium Herbaceum) and natural mineral based colorants which blend in with any hair type. Most other hair fibers use animal furs, synthetic dyes and harsh chemicals, which can cause discomfort and even serious side effects. Fibolica's unique ingredients also bond to hair up to 200% more securely than most hair fibers made from keratin, staying on even in rain, wind and sweat.



The great news for people taking other hair loss treatments such as hair growth pills or sprays is that Fibolica can be applied while still on those treatments, making it convenient for everyone to use.



Fibolica is the ideal solution for men and women who want an inexpensive (around $0.30~$0.50 per application), easy-to-use, safe and effective solution to conceal thinning hair.



For those who are skeptical, the product comes with a risk-free 60 day money back guarantee. So for those who have been waiting for the next big hair loss solution, it is worth giving Fibolica a try.



For more information, visit http://www.fibolica.com



Contact:

Casey Evans, Media Relations

Fibolica Inc.

(416) 838-8881

info@fibolica.com