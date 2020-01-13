Fibrin Sealant Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the Global Fibrin Sealant Market (Type of Product - Liquid Form, Patch, and Other Types of Product; End-user - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. Fibrin sealant is used with increasing occurrence in the various surgical field for its unique hemostatic and adhesive abilities. Fibrin sealant mimics the last step of the coagulation cascade and takes place independently of the patient's coagulation status.



Growing Prevalence of Surgical Procedures Propelling the Growth of the Market



International organizations such as the World Health Organization and the World Bank, Surgical care is essential for managing diverse health conditions – such as injuries, obstructed labor, malignancy, infections and cardiovascular disease – and an indispensable component of a functioning health system



The patient pool with different chronic diseases is growing rapidly globally which is likely to increase the number of surgical procedures. Fibrin sealants are used in several surgical procedures including orthopedic surgeries and appendectomy to reduce complications, infections, and blood loss. Fibrin sealants are the most effective tissue adhesives currently available, and they are biocompatible and biodegradable.



The fibrin sealants are comprised of purified, virus-inactivated human fibrinogen, human thrombin, and sometimes added components, such as virus-inactivated human factor XIII and bovine aprotinin. These agents mimic the final steps of the physiological coagulation cascade to form a fibrin clot.



Patches Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of product and end-user. Based on the product, the study includes liquid form, patches and other types of products. Based on the end-user, the study includes hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.



The patches segment is estimated to dominate the market due to its ability to stop bleeding immediately. In addition, usability has been increased because they may be stored at room temperature and they are provided in packages ready for immediate use.



Regional Analysis



North America dominates the global market due to a large aging population and the increasing number of surgical procedures. Moreover, the accelerating rate of cardiac and bariatric surgical procedures is expected to offer higher chances for increased adoption of fibrin sealants in this region. In addition, Growing public awareness, an increase in product launches, and numerous FDA approvals for novel instruments are expected to drive the market in this region.



Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Omrix Biopharmaceutical Inc., Haemcure Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Harvest Technologies Inc., Vivostat A/S, Cryolife Inc., CSL Behring, Zimmer Biomet Irvine, and other companies.



