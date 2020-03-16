Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) prevalence is approximately 1 in 2,000,000 worldwide.

2. FOP has a prevalence rate of 0.08 per 100,000 people.

3. The total diagnosed Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva prevalent population in the seven major markets was found to be 630 in 2017.

4. In the United States, the total diagnosed FOP prevalent population was found to be 293 in 2017.



Key benefits of the report

1. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva epidemiology and Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. FOP market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. FOP market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market.



"In the United States, the females were affected more as compared to males in 2017."



Presently, there is no definitive medical Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva treatment, and the only management strategy is supportive. The current management considerations are classified as Class I, Class II, and Class III medications along with few muscle relaxants and special medical considerations including injury prevention, scalp nodules, maintaining respiratory health and capacity, Infection precautions, particularly during the flu season. Also, the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market holds substitutes for Acute & Chronic Pain Management.



The Class I medications are widely used to control symptoms of acute flare-ups in FOP (swelling and pain), or chronic arthropathy with minimal side effects generally. Short-term use of high-dose corticosteroids and the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and COX-2 inhibitors form significant categories. The coherent use of corticosteroids early in the course of an FOP flare-up is chiefly based on its practical anti-inflammatory effects. High- dose glucocorticoids have limited use but are most effective in the management of the early inflammatory flare-ups affecting significant joints of the appendicular skeleton and jaw, mainly when used immediately after the onset of a flare-up. Widespread favourable anecdotal reports from the FOP community suggest that a brief 4-day course of high-dose corticosteroids begins within the first 24 h of a flare-up, and may help reduce the intense inflammation and tissue oedema seen in the early stages of the disease. The use of corticosteroids should be constrained to the exceptionally early symptomatic treatment of flare-ups that affect major joints (e.g., hip), the jaw, submandibular area. It can also be utilised for the prevention of flare-ups following significant soft tissue injury (severe trauma) followed by the prevention of flare-ups in emergent, elective, major or minor surgeries such as dental surgery, hypospadias repair, appendectomies (peri-operative use) as they may decrease. Besides, Selective cyclo-oxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitors and non- steroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs) may have a role in the management of FOP symptoms. Traditional NSAIDs like aspirin, ibuprofen, and indomethacin hinder the formation of both physiological and inflammatory prostaglandins. On the other hand, selective cyclo- oxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitors primarily obstruct inflammatory prostaglandins. Presently, the COX-2 inhibitor celecoxib (Celebrex), as well as, etoricoxib (Arcoxia) is available in many countries, and exhibits reduced gastrointestinal risk compared with other NSAIDs.



Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market holds a critical unmet need for an appropriate diagnosis. The pharmacologic therapies that are employed cannot be used for the long term due to adverse events, such as demanding lifestyle and lack of body movement which are associated with them. There is a requirement for the development of novel therapies for Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva treatment to meet the demands of the patients.



In conclusion, the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva therapeutics market is expected to increase further, owing to the primary drivers such as rising diagnosed prevalent population and upcoming therapies in the forecast period [2020–2030].



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Palovarotene

2. Garetosmab (REGN2477)

3. BLU-782

4. BCX9250

5. KER-047

And many others



The key players in Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market are:

1. Ipsen

2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

3. BioCryst

4. Keros Therapeutics

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Overview at a Glance

3. FOP Disease Background and Overview

4. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment

5. FOP Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Country Wise FOP Epidemiology

6.1. United States

6.2. EU5 Countries

6.3. Germany

6.4. France

6.5. Italy

6.6. Spain

6.7. United Kingdom

6.8. Japan

7. Unmet Needs

8. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Emerging Drugs

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. Palovarotene: Ipsen

8.3. Garetosmab (REGN2477): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

8.4. BLU-782: Ipsen

8.5. BCX9250: BioCryst

8.6. KER-047: Keros Therapeutics

9. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva 7 Major Market Analysis

10. The United States Market Outlook

11. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

11.1. Germany

11.2. France

11.3. Italy

11.4. Spain

11.5. United Kingdom

12. Japan: Market Outlook

13. Market Drivers

14. Market Barriers

15. Appendix

16. DelveInsight Capabilities

17. Disclaimer

18. About DelveInsight



