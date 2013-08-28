Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Chronic Pain Magazine - Free Herbal Supplement for Published Contributors

Pine Level, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Chronic Pain Magazine features weekly news updates from around the world. The free online magazine includes product, research, medical and lifestyle news that could interest people dealing with chronic pain, low energy and poor sleep.



Mary Green, editor and curator of the magazine, would like to feature more stories from people who have fibromyalgia, lupus and arthritis.



"There's a lot of accumulated wisdom amongst people with these ailments," Mary says, "and we'd like to share that wisdom with the chronic pain community. Tips on diet, exercise and natural remedies are the kind of stories we'd like to share."



Mary Green also manages the customer service for herbal health manufacturer Fibro24 and has arranged to send a free bottle of FibroDay and FibroNite to anybody sharing a story that she publishes.



FibroDay and FibroNite are US made, multi-ingredient, herbal health supplements that can promote pain relief plus day time energy and night time relaxation. Delivery is to the US only. Delivery is by Amazon.com.



All story contributions, whether or not they are published, will be acknowledged by Mary Green.



Email: fibro24@gmail.com

Magazine: www.scoop.it/t/fibro-magazine

Weekly newsletter: www.fibro24.com



About Fibro24

Fibro24 is dedicated to helping the lives of people coping with arthritis, fibromyalgia and chronic pain. In addition to manufacturing high-quality herbal supplements in FDA inspected facilities in New York State, we also publish an online magazine containing free medical news and consumer advice.