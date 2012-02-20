New Book "5 Easy Steps to Beat Fibromyalgia" Is Now Available on the Kindle

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- Rebekah Hudson is excited to announce the new ebook for the Amazon Kindle and the Amazon Kindle Fire, "5 Easy Steps to Beat Fibromyalgia." The new ebook is free for Prime members and $2.99 for all others.



The purpose of this ebook is not to provide pointless definitions of what fibromyalgia is. The fact of the matter is, no one REALLY knows what fibromyalgia is and what causes it. The purpose of this ebook is simple; Tell you how I am defeating fibromyalgia each and everyday, and making life with fibromyalgia so much easier. This ebook will guide you through easy steps to follow to help you live a better life.



Living with Fibromyalgia is no easy task, but with this ebook, coping with Fibromyalgia can get easier. Kindle and Kindlew Fire owners can download the new ebook from the Amazon.com store beginning on Feb. 19, 2012 under ASIN: B007B3X7MW.