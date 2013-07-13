Fiction Author Pens Second Short Story Kindle Book - Now for Free on Amazon.com

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Several teens’ lives are changed forever in chance happenings. A series of short fiction stories, Robert Fowler again works his magic with words in his new short story Kindle only e-book Last Bus Home.



“I wanted to capture as much as I could able the lives of teens who are living on the streets of various cities. I feel this book really captures the essence of what it is to be a street-wise teen today,” said Fowler.



Fowler saw excellent response with his last book, also available at Amazon.com and is following in the same path with this new book – releasing it for free online for a few days. His first book in this limited free format, Swallows and Ice Cream, saw great critical acclaim and praise from readers.



“Anyone who enjoys teen fiction and books for young adults will appreciate this new book,” said Fowler.



Scott is a typical school boy in uniform who by chance meets with a young lady named Jet. Scott misses the bus home and is immersed in Jet’s world – one completely unlike his own. Sadly, this evening will end with tragedy that could have been avoided.



