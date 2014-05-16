Equity Reality Announce Construction Beginning on Emerson Luxury Home at Fiddlers Creek, in Chiasso Community, Naples Florida

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Fine living inside and out. That's the concept being approached by D.R. Horton's new Emerson Luxury Home at Fiddlers Creek, which recently begun construction, and the excitement surrounding the project is very high.



The Emerson Luxury Home is located within the Chiasso Village of 59 single family homes, in Fiddlers Creek in Naples, Florida. Fiddlers Creek is a well known and regarded luxury planned community according to local real estate experts Equity Realty.



“We can't wait to see the finished product,” commented Tim Ryan, owner of Equity Realty. “The homes at Chiasso are magnificent as is pretty much all of Fiddler's Creek, the Emerson designs should set a new standard for luxury living in Naples.”



The Emerson is a three bedroom, 2 story floor plan covering 3,522 air-conditioned square feet and 4,666 total square feet of luxury living. Three and half bathrooms and a second floor loft, suitable for a home entertainment area are also highlights.



The gourmet kitchen has top of the line GE stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile floors are featured in the entry foyer, kitchen and laundry room.



The interior design of the Emerson also features crown molding in the master suite and living areas and volume ceilings.



The outdoor living area is equally impressive, offering lake views, a pool bath and space for an optional pool / spa package. A two car garage is standard with an upgrade available for a three car garage option.



Early reaction to the Emerson has been enthusiastic.



Emily G., from Naples recently said, “I can't wait to see the Emerson home in all its glory. We'll be looking for a new home soon and this is something we absolutely must see. The neighborhood is truly fantastic.”



The Emerson is priced at $621,990.



To view more information regarding the Emerson Luxury home and Fiddler's Creek, and to see a list of available homes for sale, visit: http://www.equityrealty.com/fiddlers-creek.php or call Equity Realty at (239) 963-4070.



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