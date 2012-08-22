Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Fiddler’s Creek is one of the lowest density luxury golf neighborhoods by acre in the whole of Naples. The entire community was master planned to provide for wide open expanses and the best in luxury lifestyle. With membership to The Club & Spa at Fiddlers Creek for pampering and entertainment, The Tarpon Club for the finest in yachting experiences and companionship and the 18 hole Par 72 course at The Creek Course at Fiddler’s Creek there is something for everyone in this amazing community.



The palatial estate at 3875 Isla Del Sol Way Naples, Florida is a stunning example of the devotion to excellence and quality of life that Fiddler’s Creek luxury properties have come to be known for worldwide. Featuring 5 bedrooms, five full baths and one partial bath, there is room for any size family, group or even single residents who prefer the opulence of an over six thousand square foot estate. With up to three leases allowable per year this outstanding property represents a solid investment to the traveler or sharp buyers looking for a home and an investment. To view pictures of this wonderful Fiddler's Creek property click here.



With a private pool and spa the property offers plenty of relaxation for prospective buyers, a lake waterfront view offers calming and beautiful surroundings year round. Rounding out the unsurpassed value is access to the Fiddler’s creek facilities, restaurants and clubs. These lifestyle amenities represent the finest in luxury accommodations. The Creek Course itself is a masterpiece for the avid golfer, featuring elevated greens and spectacular stone bridges and comfort stations. It is such an outstanding course that it has has made the prestigious “The Top 100 Best Residential Golf Courses” list for seven consecutive years.



For more information about this property or many others like it contact Corey Cabral at (239) 963-6590



Corey Cabral

3000 Tamiami Trail N.

Naples, FL 34103

(239) 963-6590