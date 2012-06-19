Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing by Directors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Certain directors and officers of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and currently hold any NYSE:FIS shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns on whether certain officers and directors at Fidelity National Information Services breached their fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation focuses whether they potentially failed to properly ensure the safety of the personal information of individuals in connection with certain services.



Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) reports that its annual revenue rose from $3.35billion in 2008 to $5.74billion in 2011 and its Net Income increased from $214.80million in ’08 to $469.60million in 2011.



Shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) grew from as low as$13.37 per share in October 2008 to as high as $33.89 on April 27, 2012.



On June 6, 2012, a media report stated that security issues at Fidelity National Information Services are outlined in a six-page confidential report sent in late February by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to the company's chief executive.



The letter followed an October 2011 examination conducted by the FDIC, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Regulators focused on oversight issues following a 2011 breach at Fidelity National Information Services that resulted in at least $12.7 million in fraud.



The media report said that the letter from regulators ordered Fidelity National Information Services to immediately address several issues after regulators determined that actions taken by the company "are insufficient to address regulatory concerns or identify the root causes of the weaknesses discovered."



NYSE:FIS shares closed on June 18, 2012, at $33.24 per share.



