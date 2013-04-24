Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) was announced concerning whether certain Fidelity Southern officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.







The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Fidelity Southern Corporation officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Fidelity Southern Corporation reported that its Net loss of $3.85 million in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $25.33 million in 2012.



Shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation grew from $1.12 per share in March 2009 to as high as $11.81 per share in March 2013.



On April 23, 2013, NASDAQ:LION shares closed at $11.99 per share.







