Fiducial Markers Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, (2023-2030)

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2023 -- Overview:



Fiducial markers, also referred to as fiducials, are tiny metal implants that are inserted into the body of a patient using a fine needle to direct radiation therapy. They are roughly 3 mm in size. The markers themselves are not uncomfortable, and the patient cannot feel them internally. Patients receiving external beam radiation therapy for prostate cancer are the ones who use fiducials the most frequently. They can, however, also be utilized to direct treatment for additional soft tissue cancer types, such as lung, head, and neck tumors.



Market Dynamics:



The major factors driving the global fiducial markers market the rising demand for fiducial manufacturers due to a rapid rise in cancer incidences, the market's expansion is being further fuelled by the increased awareness of radiation, rising demand for medical imaging procedures and rising healthcare expenditure in emerging markets.



Book Your Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/fiducial-markers-market



According to World Health Organization, in 2022, nearly 10 million deaths, or nearly one in six deaths, will be caused by cancer 2020, making it the top cause of death globally. Breast, lung, colon, rectum, and prostate cancers are the most prevalent types of cancer. The use of tobacco, having a high body mass index, drinking alcohol, eating few fruits and vegetables, and not exercising account for about one-third of cancer-related fatalities. In low- and lower-middle-income nations, cancer-causing infections, including the human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis, are thought to cause 30% of cancer cases. If caught early and appropriately treated, many tumors are curable.



And according to National Cancer Institute(U.S.A), in the U.S., there will likely be 1,806,590 new cases of cancer diagnosed in 2020, and there will also likely be 606,520 cancer-related deaths. The most prevalent cancers are breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and liver cancer (listed in descending order by estimated new cases in 2020). The market is driven by the possibility for the fiducial producers to identify the tumor due to the rise in cancer incidence.



The complications caused by the products are projected to impede the growth of the market.



Fiducial markers has made for the most effective drug delivery to tumors while causing the least amount of damage to surrounding healthy tissues. Fiducial markers have certain additional risks, although having a major benefit in radiation therapy procedures.



Pneumothoraces and pulmonary bleeding were the most frequent side effects. The risk of problems was found to be higher when FM implantation and biopsy sampling were done simultaneously. Lung lesions accounted for the majority of the issues, and all FM implantations for lung lesions were performed under CT guidance. Self-limiting pneumothoraces, pulmonary bleeding, and hemoptysis were among the less severe issues. The most severe side effect was a pneumothorax, which necessitated medical attention and hospitalization.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



Due to strong lockdown procedures and a restricted flow of personnel, the COVID-19 virus epidemic has had a minimal impact on the fiducial markers sector. The current coronavirus pandemic has harmed healthcare. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge influence on the market for fiducial manufacturers as well as on the world's healthcare systems. According to an article in Cancer Connect 2020, researchers from the Dana Farber Cancer Institute found that the six most frequent cancer types—breast, colorectal, lung, pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal cancers—had a 46% decline in diagnoses during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Additionally, it was advised to delay elective surgeries, cancer screenings, and other health prevention services unless the risks outweighed the benefits and to prepare the hospital infrastructure for the care of COVID-19 patients by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and many other medical professional organizations. The COVID-19 epidemic has thus damaged the market for fiducial producers. However, it is anticipated that things will get better with time. Major healthcare corporations are stepping up their attempts to find potential COVID-19 vaccines and medications, putting tremendous strain on hospital infrastructures worldwide. Despite this, ongoing cancer treatments have kept the market for fiducial markers strong. However, several of the procedures were rescheduled or abandoned.



Segment Analysis:



The gold fiducial markers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2030)



The gold fiducial markers segment is the highest market holder in the global fiducial markers market. Gold fiducial markers can also be combined with other metals like titanium, platinum, and nickel for increased effectiveness. For instance, these markers improve visibility in MRI scans when coupled with titanium stripes. Major businesses are increasing their R&D spending to create more efficient products. As an illustration, IBA Dosimetry GmbH introduced the Visicoil linear pure gold fiducial marker, a novel helical-shaped product with a hollow core that lowers the incidence of typical issues such as marker migration and artifacts.



Additionally, in June 2022, Nanovi reported that its liquid fiducial marker, BioXmark, has demonstrated in a clinical study to be technically possible to implant in stomach cancer patients to guide preoperative image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT). It can be difficult to accurately identify the treatment target on daily collected CBCT scans during preoperative IGRT of the stomach. Twelve (12) patients with stomach cancer participated in this clinical investigation from the Amsterdam University Medical Center. The study's objective was to evaluate the technological viability of implanting liquid marker (BioXmark) and gold marker (Visicoil) for preoperative stomach cancer IGRT guidance. The segment drives the market as a response.



Geographical Analysis:



North America holds the largest market share in the global Fiducial Markers market.



North America dominates the global fiducial markers market primarily due to its large population, excellent medical infrastructure, and high-income levels. Due to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, the presence of numerous major players, rising spending on research and development, increasing patient awareness and preference for radiotherapy, favorable reimbursement laws, and technological advancements, North America is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the global market for fiducial markers.



The American Association for Cancer Research reports that since the 1990s, the age-adjusted total cancer death rate in the U.S. has been consistently falling. The decrease between 1991 and 2019 means avoiding over 3.5 million cancer deaths. As of January 1, 2022, more than 18 million cancer survivors will live in the U.S., an increase of more than a million over the previous three years. The advancements in the fight against cancer have not benefited all American communities equally.



It'll also increase the need for disease treatment and grow the market. In North America, the U.S. holds the largest proportion of the market for fiducial markers. The Fiducial Markers Market in this area is also anticipated to benefit from cutting-edge radiation techniques, imaging modalities, and well-established healthcare infrastructure.



Competitive Landscape:



The Fiducial Markers market is moderately competitive with local and global companies' presence such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Nanovi A/S, IBA Dosimetry, Roper Technologies Inc., Guerbet SA, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG S.A., IZI Medical Products Inc., Naslund Medical AB and MediTron SAand more. The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, contributing to the market's growth. For instance, in May 2022, first Prostate Cancer treatments use Nova Fiducial Markers announced by C4 Imaging. The first prostate cancer therapies using Nova, a multimodality fiducial marker created to improve the precision of cancer treatment, have been announced by C4 Imaging LLC.



Read Complete Report Summary and TOC: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/fiducial-markers-market



About Us:



DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to clients needs in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed and food & beverages, among others. Our platform has Insights into markets that uncover the latest market research data distinct from the competition. With coverage across ten major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will give individuals and corporates easy access and custom personalization to research and markets.