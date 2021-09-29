Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Investor Notice: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning the takeover of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund.



Investors who purchased shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: FMO) and currently hold any of those NYSE: FMO shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE: FMO investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Chicago, IL based Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC.



On September 15, 2021, Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund announced that Board of Trustees of the Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund approved a merger of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund with and into Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN"), subject to Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shareholder approval.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: FMO stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



