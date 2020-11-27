Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- Global Field Device Management Market Report 2020 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Field Device Management Market.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Siemens (Germany), Emerson (United States), Honeywell (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation ((United States), Yokogawa (Japan), OMRON (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Fanuc (Japan)



Field Device Management Market Overview:

Field Device Management refers to the system which enables the process of plant operators and engineers to perform maintenance of on-the-go smart device anywhere in the plant. There is a rising importance of the smart factory and Industry 4.0, growing focus of manufacturers on reduction in the maintenance and operational costs, growing need for FDM systems, and surging in investments for the development of the FDM solutions by an automation company are the major factors which are driving the growth of the market.



If you are involved in the Field Device Management industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Industry Segmentation (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation and major players.



Market Trends:

- Rising Importance of Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory

- Surging Need for FDM Systems



Market Drivers:

- Growing Focus of Manufacturers on Reduction in Maintenance and Operational Costs

- Increasing Investments for Development of IIoT Solutions By Automation Companies



Opportunities

- Benefits Offered By Cloud Computing Technology

- Investment Opportunities in Cloud Computing

- Initiatives of FDM Providers and Alliances Toward Product Development and Modification



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



The segments and sub-section of Field Device Management market is shown below:

Study by Application (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power & Energy, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Metals & Mining, Automotive, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defence), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Protocols (FOUNDATION Fieldbus and HART, PROFIBUS, PROFINET, Modbus TCP/IP, EtherNet/IP, Others), Offerings (Hardware, Software)



Field Device Management Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Field Device Management research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each country concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market



If opting for the Global version of Field Device Management Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Key Answers Captured in Study are

-Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

-What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

-Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

-How feasible is market for long term investment?

-What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Field Device Management market?

-Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

-What influencing factors driving the demand of Field Device Management near future?

-What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Field Device Management market growth?

-What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Significant Facets concerning the Report:

- Field Device Management Market Summary

-Fiscal Effect on Economy

-Field Device Management Market Competition

-Field Device Management Market Analysis by Application

-Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

-Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

-Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

-Market Forecast

-The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Field Device Management Market have also been included in the study.



