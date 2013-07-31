Field House Announces Crab Night Every Tuesday This Summer

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Field House, one of the best places to eat in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce the return on Crab Night, every Tuesday this summer. Visitors to Field House on Tuesday nights will be treated to $25 endless snow crabs. There will be just enough time for young professionals of Philadelphia to take advantage of the special after work because the endless snow crabs are available from 5-10pm. Along with chowing down on endless crabs, guests of Field House can take advantage of happy hour drink specials. Nothing says summer time, like an ice cold beer washing down a delicious snow crab. Table reservations can be made by contacting the restaurant by phone at 215-629-1520.



Being that it is already the middle of the summer, Field House has taken part in many events including hosting The Best Foot Forward Fundraiser. Hundreds of residents living in Philadelphia showed up to the event, giving a $10 donation at the door. 100% of the proceeds were donated to the fundraiser, along with donations of new men’s socks and flip-flops.



The Best Foot Forward Foundation is dedicated to improving the outcomes for youth in foster care by empowering them to reach their dreams. By connecting with local businesses such as Field House restaurant in Philly, the foundation is able to provide children with additional resources. The Best Foot Forward Foundation provides the support and tools needed for children to make it through the challenges early on in their lives. The support lasts throughout high school, and lasts until their 18th birthday. As young adults, they are then placed in a post-secondary program, to guide them through early adulthood. Field House is dedicated to helping local organizations meet their needs, enabling the surrounding community to grow.



About Field House

