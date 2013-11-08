Field House Announces Event Lineup for November

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Field House, one of the most exciting restaurants near Philadelphia Convention Center, is pleased to announce their new event lineup for November. The November event lineup kicks off on Saturday, November 16th with the Chive Meetup. Before Go Go takes the stage and rocks the City of Brotherly Love, people are encouraged to stop by for cheap drink specials. A $5 donation to Chive Charities will get guests great deals like $3 Coors Light and Yuengling Lager, $4 wines and $5 mixed drinks. Chive Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit pending organization which inspires the CHIVE's online community to support avoided causes in need of public awareness and financial assistance.



Field House is giving people of Philadelphia something special this Thanksgiving Eve by hosting the fourth annual Cooler by a Mile Thanksgiving Eve party on Wednesday, November 27th. The party will feature live music from Long Miles, along with cheap drink specials including $4 Yards and Victory drafts, and $5 calls and grape Gatorade shots. Before slicing the turkey and enjoying some time with relatives for the holidays, stop by for a fun night out at the Field House.



The live musical performances don’t end on Thanksgiving Eve. Field House has a full lineup of live music ready to go all the way through December. Bands that can be expected to jam include The O’fenders, Burnt Sienna, Face Parade and GoGo Gadjet. This November and December, Field House will also be the place to go for a fun happy hour in Philly. Every Monday-Friday, guests of Field House can expect the sports bar to be serving discount drafts from 4-6pm. Guests can save $2 on their favorite draughts during the week. For more information on the upcoming events and specials this November, please call 215-629-1520.



About Field House

Field House has quickly become one of the most popular sports bars in Philadelphia. Located inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, Field House Sports and Beer Hall transcends the traditional "Sports Bar" stigma. Field House offers a terrific combination of unique American pub fare, and moderately priced American classics. The menu provides ample flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customers, and allows Field House to host everything from a power business dinner, to a weekend Alumni game day event. From drink specials to custom food packages, Field House Sports and Beer Hall will have every event covered.



For further information on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.fieldhousephilly.com.