Field House Announces NCAA and NFL Game Watch Parties This Fall

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- As one of the most popular Philly sports bar, Field House is pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations for NCAA Alumni Game Watch parties this upcoming football season. Alumnus from colleges and universities associated with Philadelphia can now make plans with friends to enjoy games during the 2013-14 NCAA seasons. Guests will be able to enjoy affordable food and drink specials throughout the entirety of each game. To make a reservation, please contact the event coordinator by calling 215-629-1520.



The football action doesn’t stop there. Die-hard football fans can prepare for another action-packed Philadelphia Eagles season by making a private party reservation for the season opener against the Washington Redskins. Individuals who cannot make it out to the game in DC can enjoy great specials on food and drink at Field House. The restaurant also offers its famous beer garden in Philadelphia, where Eagles fans can gather and enjoy their favorite craft beers. The restaurant is fully equipped with over 35 HDTV’s and a state-of-the-art surround-sound system. Philadelphia Eagles fans will not miss one tackle, interception, or touchdown no matter where they are watching from in the restaurant.



Philadelphia football fans can reserve a party room for any home game this season. The restaurant offers various drink and food packages that will make a great addition for the party. The event coordinator will work within the group’s specific budget to give them the best football party in Philadelphia. Larger groups will find the private party room accommodating and smaller groups will find the semi-private room accommodating. For extra-special occasions, Field House will allow the entire restaurant to be reserved. Football parties can be booked throughout the week, so reservations can be made for Sunday night and Monday night football. Avoid throwing the same, old boring party at a friend’s house and let the staff at Field House make the night exceptional.



About Field House

Field House has quickly become one of the most popular sports bars in Philadelphia. Located inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, Field House Sports and Beer Hall transcends the traditional "Sports Bar" stigma. Field House offers a terrific combination of unique American pub fare, and moderately priced American classics. The menu provides ample flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customers, and allows Field House to host everything from a power business dinner, to a weekend Alumni game day event. From drink specials to custom food packages, Field House Sports and Beer Hall will have every event covered.



For further information on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.fieldhousephilly.com.