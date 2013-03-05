Field House Bar and Restaurant in Philly Announces Ticket Giveaway for March Madness

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Because NCAA basketball is heating up, Field House is giving away tickets to March Madness while the first round of games are happening in Philadelphia. Join hundreds of other craft beer fans in Philly as we host a Ticket Giveaway during the Conference Championship of the Big 12. For further details on the ticket giveaway, contact Field House by emailing info@fieldhousephilly.com or by calling 215-629-1520.



Beer in Philadelphia has become the trend within some of the top beer gardens Philadelphia has to offer, and Field House is at the top of the list. Beer has long been a part of the tourism here in Philadelphia and now Field House has 40 local draft beers on tap and now one of the best beer gardens Philadelphia has in the tourism and convention district of center city Philadelphia.



As a popular destination for drinking craft beer in Philly, Field House Restaurant and Bar serves drink specials on a daily basis. After enjoying one of the many exhibitions at the Philadelphia Convention Center, guests are encouraged to stop in for $2 off local craft beers every Wednesday night. If guests can’t make it to any of the March Madness games in Philadelphia, they are more than welcome to stop in for cheap craft beers. The craft beer special will be available from 5 pm to 7 pm.



Many customers have raved about the craft beer specials and fun environment Field House has to offer. “I stopped in during last fall school season. The place had a great atmosphere and original menu. I stayed for the late night as well. It also featured awesome band/DJ. Huge spaces, perfect center city bar. The service was awesome and the bar staff was very personable. We will definitely be back this year, a lot! ps. try the cheese steak spring rolls!!”-Philadelphia Weekly



Field House has quickly become one of the most popular sports bars in Philadelphia. Located inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, Field House Sports and Beer Hall transcends the traditional "Sports Bar" stigma. Field House offers a terrific combination of unique American pub fare, and moderately priced American classics. The menu provides ample flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customers, and allows Field House to host everything from a power business dinner, to a weekend Alumni game day event. From drink specials to custom food packages, Field House Sports and Beer Hall will have every event covered.



For further information on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.fieldhousephilly.com.