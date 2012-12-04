Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Field House in Philly announces new weekly drink specials. The famous Philadelphia sports bar welcomes guests to come enjoy their favorite, ice-cold bottles and drafts, From Monday through Friday; Field House will be serving cheap drink specials.



Mondays will feature $4 Manayunk Brewery Drafts, Tuesdays will feature $4 Stoudts Brewery Drafts, Wednesdays will feature $4 Brewworks Brewery Drafts, Thursdays will feature $4 Yards Brawlers and Fridays will feature $4 Sly Fox Drafts. On Football Sunday, Field House will be serving up $4 Victory Mad King Weiss and Victory Festbier. They will also be serving $3 Coors and d Blue Moon Drafts.



Field House is one of the best places to eat in Philadelphia. The completely renovated restaurant will now be offering 40 local craft beers on tap, an upscale American pub menu and will feature new private party rooms for events and celebrations.



The sports bar and restaurant in Philadelphia, Pa. can also host many different types of private parties and events. Field House welcomes groups of all sizes and has a variety of party packages and different set-ups for guests to choose from. The new private party rooms are perfect for intimate dinners with friends, special occasions, holiday parties and corporate events. Events can be booked throughout the restaurant and in their private party room seven days a week. If the private party rooms are not big enough for a guest’s special event, the entire restaurant can be bought out and closed to the public for approximately 350-900 people.



About Field House

Field House, located inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, at 1150 Filbert Street Philadelphia, PA 19107, transcends the traditional "Sports Bar" stigma. Field House offers a terrific combination of unique American pub fare, and moderately priced American classics. The menu provides ample flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customers, and allows Field House to host everything from a power business dinner, to a weekend Alumni game day event.



For more information, visit http://www.fieldhousephilly.com.