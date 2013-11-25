Field House Is Now Accepting Holiday Party Reservations This December

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Field House, restaurant located within a few steps of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, is pleased to announce they are now accepting holiday party reservations throughout the entire month of December. The sports bar and restaurant is prepared to host any type of holiday party, from small to large. Last year, Field House was successful in hosting an entire season’s worth of holiday parties, and this year, they are planning to make each party more exciting than ever. Larger groups can reserve the entire restaurant for corporate parties, family gatherings, birthday parties and other holiday-related parties. To make a reservation, please email the event coordinator and manager at tadams@publichouseusa.com or call 215-629-1520.



One of the more popular holiday party packages that are chosen by guests is the happy hour get-together. During the private happy hour, friends and family can celebrate the holidays while enjoying their favorite craft beers and appetizer platters. The event specialist will be sure the group gets exactly what they need because they will be serving groups throughout the night. The private party space can be reserved for small, medium, and large-sized groups.



One of the events that will be bringing guests to Field House this holiday season is the Live at Field House music line-up. The line-up features musical performances from the top local bands in the area. This December, guests will be treated to Burnt Sienna on December 7th, Face Parade on December 14th and GoGo Gadget on December 21st. If guests want music added to their holiday celebration, they can feel free to reserve their private party to take place on any one of these dates. After the party, Field House features easy access to transportation since the restaurant is located right next to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Reading Terminal Market and Market Street. Guests can enjoy the night responsibly before taking the train, bus or cab home.



About Field House

Field House has quickly become one of the most popular sports bars in Philadelphia. Located inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, Field House Sports and Beer Hall transcends the traditional "Sports Bar" stigma. Field House offers a terrific combination of unique American pub fare, and moderately priced American classics. The menu provides ample flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customers, and allows Field House to host everything from a power business dinner, to a weekend Alumni game day event. From drink specials to custom food packages, Field House Sports and Beer Hall will have every event covered.



For further information on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.fieldhousephilly.com.