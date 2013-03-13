Field House Philly Announces Karaoke and Drink Specials Every Thursday Night

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Field House, one of the most popular Philadelphia Convention Center restaurants in Philadelphia, plans on making Thursday night more fun and exciting than ever by announcing Karaoke and new drink specials. DJ Joe Holt will be keeping the party going throughout the night, encouraging guests of Field House to sing their favorite tunes. During Karaoke, it doesn’t matter how bad a person sings because everyone becomes a star just like on American Idol, at least they think so. The bar will also be serving drink specials, so people can work up the nerve to hop on the biggest Karaoke stage in Philadelphia. To sign up for Karaoke, contact the event coordinator at Tadams@publichouseusa.com.



Field House doesn’t just offer the most entertaining Karaoke in Philadelphia. The restaurant offers affordable drink specials every night of the week. Along with Karaoke on Thursday nights, guests will be treated to local craft beers with $2 off , selected wines and mixed drinks. There will be plenty of time for young professionals to make it to these happy hour specials because they will be served for two whole hours; from 5 pm to 7 pm. Happy Hour is a great way to finish off an eventful day at the Philadelphia Convention Center. The restaurant is within walking distance, so people do not have to travel far to get an ice cold craft beer.



Many people have been raving about the outstanding customer service Field House has to offer. Here is what one recent customer had to say in an online review: “The staff is well trained, extremely friendly, and work together to get orders right. Everything I've eaten at The Field House is above average and miles better than the crap shoot Hard Rock Cafe next door. Plus the new tap layout allows for tons of choices! The redesign has really opened the space up and made it feel more inviting. The high ceiling and dark wood make it a really cool space that compliments Reading Terminal very nicely.”-Yelp.com



About Field House

Field House has quickly become one of the most popular sports bars in Philadelphia. Located inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, Field House Sports and Beer Hall transcends the traditional "Sports Bar" stigma. Field House offers a terrific combination of unique American pub fare, and moderately priced American classics. The menu provides ample flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customers, and allows Field House to host everything from a power business dinner, to a weekend Alumni game day event. From drink specials to custom food packages, Field House Sports and Beer Hall will have every event covered.



For further information on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.fieldhousephilly.com.