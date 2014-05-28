Field House Philly Hosting Center City SIPS and Philly Beer Week 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Field House Philly has announced they will be hosting Center City SIPS events this summer. After the success of these promotions last year, the bar is excited to offer them once again to special client friends and family who have shown their support in the past and all newcomers. Every Wednesday from June 4th to August 27th guests will enjoy $3 Coors Light and Blue Moon, $4 Pinot Grigio and Merlot, $5 Spiked Lemonades and 007 Cocktails, and ½ off select bar bites. Past supporters will receive a complimentary happy hour for their group and $20 worth of quarters for game play for every 10 people they bring.



The bar will host Philly Beer Week from May 30th to June 8th. The event will feature 33 breweries including St. Boniface Craft Brewing Company, Dock Street Brewing, Naked Brewing Company, and Nodding Head.



Guests of the Sports and Education Expo from May 30th to June 2nd looking for places to eat in Philadelphia are invited to spend their down time at Field House Philly. With almost 5,000 people expected in attendance, this is bound to be an exciting weekend. This event was postponed in December, so don’t miss this second chance to see this major sports expo. Field House Philly will also sponsor a tent inside the convention center.



Come in for happy hour in Philly all year long Monday through Thursday 5-7pm and Friday 4-6pm featuring $4 select crafts and $5 select cocktails.



For more information on events at Field House Philly, visit them online or call 215-720-1876



About Field House

Field House has quickly become one of the most popular sports bars in Philadelphia. Located inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, Field House Sports and Beer Hall transcends the traditional "Sports Bar" stigma. Field House offers a terrific combination of unique American pub fare, and moderately priced American classics. The menu provides ample flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customers, and allows Field House to host everything from a power business dinner, to a weekend Alumni game day event. From drink specials to custom food packages, Field House Sports and Beer Hall will have every event covered.



For further information on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.fieldhousephilly.com.