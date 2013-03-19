Field House Philly Named One of the Top Bars to Watch College Basketball in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Field House, serving the widest selection of craft beer in Philly, has been recently named as one of the top bars to watch college basketball in Philadelphia. It is a yearly tradition for sport fans to go around to the local bars in Philadelphia, to watch college basketball and Field House has been named one of the best bars to celebrate the NCAA Tournament and “March Madness.” Describing Field House, Feature-News Writer, Jeffrey B. Roth, had this to say in the piece: “The Field House Sports & Beer Hall, which was renovated recently, offers moderately priced American classic pub eats. Well-known to visitors of the Philadelphia Convention Center, it is a prime location to view any sporting event. In addition to its new face, new floors, new walls, new lighting and new bathrooms, the venue also added two additional sound zones, providing the bar with five different ones.”



Celebrate March Madness at Field House, located inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. For each game, the bar will be serving $4 Sam Adams drafts. Field House is giving away 2 tickets to the Friday, March 22nd NCAA Tourney games at the Wells Fargo Center this Saturday, March 16th during the Halftime of the Big 12 Conference Championship. For more information, contact the event coordinator at tadams@publichouseusa.com. Guests will enjoy each game of the NCAA Tournament on one of the multiple HD flat screen TVs at the bar area. Join friends and family members to root on teams representing Philadelphia in the tournament including La Salle, Temple and Villanova.



Field House doesn’t just serve the most affordable drink specials in Philadelphia; they also serve delicious appetizers for every sporting event. Sport fans will enjoy kettle chips, blue crab mac & cheese, Field House wings, fish tacos mussels and more. The restaurant is also taking reservations for large groups. The private party room is available for the NCAA tournament, along with NHL and MLB games.



About Field House

Field House has quickly become one of the most popular sports bars in Philadelphia. Located inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, Field House Sports and Beer Hall transcends the traditional "Sports Bar" stigma. Field House offers a terrific combination of unique American pub fare, and moderately priced American classics. The menu provides ample flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customers, and allows Field House to host everything from a power business dinner, to a weekend Alumni game day event. From drink specials to custom food packages, Field House Sports and Beer Hall will have every event covered.



For further information on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.fieldhousephilly.com.