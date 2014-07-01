Field House Philly Now Serving $3 Carlsberg and Estrella Drafts for All World Cup Games

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Field House Philly invites all soccer fans to watch World Cup games at one of the best sports bars in Philly and the entire East. The bar’s interior celebrates sports of all kinds, and the high ceilings and large floor plan remind athletes and fans of their time spent in field houses with various banners and décor to give that sporting feeling. Each booth is equipped with an HD TV for convenient viewing no matter what game it is. Come watch all of the games remaining in the tournament and get $3 Carlsberg and Estrella drafts all night long.



Because the bar is located right next to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, it’s the perfect place for visitors to stop off before or after their event. This July, Field House Philly opens its doors to attendees of the 69th Biennial National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) from the 21st-25th. Mail carriers will feel appreciated with two great celebrations at the same location in one of the founding cities of the United States. Network with others in the field and then let loose at Philadelphia’s favorite sports bar.



Field House Philly will celebrate Christmas in July this summer. This doesn’t mean there won’t be a Christmas in December party as well, but for Most Wonderful Time of the Year fans who are getting a little impatient and sick of the heat, the festivities are coming a little early this year. Check www.fieldhousephilly.com in the coming weeks for details.



One of the largest sports bars in the city, Field House Philly offers the best in sports, beer, and music. With 40 local drafts, great local bands every weekend, and a second floor private room for birthday and bachelorette parties in Philadelphia, the restaurant has something for everyone on any occasion.



About Field House

Field House has quickly become one of the most popular sports bars in Philadelphia. Located inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, Field House Sports and Beer Hall transcends the traditional "Sports Bar" stigma. Field House offers a terrific combination of unique American pub fare, and moderately priced American classics. The menu provides ample flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customers, and allows Field House to host everything from a power business dinner, to a weekend Alumni game day event. From drink specials to custom food packages, Field House Sports and Beer Hall will have every event covered.



