Field House Sports and Beer Hall Announces Philly Beer Week 2013's 3rd Annual Benefit Raffle

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Field House Sports and Beer Hall, the famous Phillies sports bar, announces Philly Beer Week 2013’s 3rd Annual Benefit Raffle. Tickets for the raffle are also available. People who enter the raffle could win an expense-paid trip to the legendary De La Senne Brewery in Belgium and given the chance to help brew the next Philly Beer Week Belgo collaboration. The winner who votes for their favorite local brewer will be chosen on January 12th, 2013. A second-place winner will be given an exclusive Philly Beer-Stravaganza gift package, which will include delicious beer and festival tickets. All proceeds from the purchasing of ballots will go to Philly Beer Week Inc., a non-profit organization created to promote Philadelphia’s beer culture. Brewers/Breweries participating in this year’s Raffle include Boxcar, Dock Street, Evil Genius, Flying Fish, Philadelphia Brewing, Victory, Yards and many others. For tickets or more information on the event, call 215-629-1520. Celebrate the Philadelphia beer culture by purchasing a raffle ticket for the event.



Established in 2008, Philly Beer Week is the largest beer celebration of its kind in America, featuring hundreds of festivals, dinners, tours, pub crawls, tastings and meet-the-brewer nights to area bars, restaurants and other locations throughout Greater Philadelphia. As a popular Philly sports bar, Field House is a proud partner of Philly Beer Week and is excited to host the raffle where a beer lover will have a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Belgium. Philly Beer Week Inc. is a non-profit 501(c) (6) organization overseen by a board comprised of brewery owners, distributors, restaurant owners and others, to promote Philadelphia’s beer and hospitality industries. With the help of Field House and other local bars, Philly Beer Week has quickly become a key annual tourism event.



About Field House

Field House has quickly become one of the most popular sports bars in Philadelphia. Located inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, Field House Sports and Beer Hall transcends the traditional "Sports Bar" stigma. Field House offers a terrific combination of unique American pub fare, and moderately priced American classics. The menu provides ample flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customers, and allows Field House to host everything from a power business dinner, to a weekend Alumni game day event. From drink specials to custom food packages, Field House Sports and Beer Hall will have every event covered.



For further information on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.fieldhousephilly.com.