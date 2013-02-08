Field House Sports and Beer Hall in Philadelphia Announces Their Winter Rec League

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Already an established restaurant in Philly, Filed House Sports and Beer Hall Is making the winter season even better by announcing their Winter Rec League, every Saturday in February. Guests interested in becoming a part of the Winter Rec League can sign up for the Baggo, Pong and Bocce Tournaments. For just $25 per person, teams will have a chance to win up to $500 in cash prizes. For more information on how to sign up for the tournaments, contact the event coordinator at MPEASE@PUBLICHOUSEUSA.com.



The American pub fare and moderately priced American classics has made Field House Sports and Beer Hall one of the best places to eat in Philadelphia. The delicious appetizers such as the Buffalo wings or mozzarella sticks are a great addition to any sporting event a guest watches at Field House Sports and Beer Hall. Guests can also enjoy the savory entrees, while they celebrate a fun date night or just a night out on the town. No matter what food item a guest of Field House Sports and Beer Hall selects, the restaurant has something on their menu for everybody.



Field House Sports and Beer Hall is an ideal venue to visit after enjoying one of the many conventions that roll in to Philadelphia. Whether it is the Flower Show or Home Show, Field House Sports and Beer Hall is a place that many people of Philadelphia visit. For large groups of people that are meeting up after enjoying one of the conventions, Field House Sports and Beer Hall provides a private party room for an intimate gathering. The private party room is also a great addition to any corporate event, bridal shower or birthday party in Philadelphia.



About Field House

Field House has quickly become one of the most popular sports bars in Philadelphia. Located inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, Field House Sports and Beer Hall transcends the traditional "Sports Bar" stigma. Field House offers a terrific combination of unique American pub fare, and moderately priced American classics. The menu provides ample flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customers, and allows Field House to host everything from a power business dinner, to a weekend Alumni game day event. From drink specials to custom food packages, Field House Sports and Beer Hall will have every event covered.



For further information on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.fieldhousephilly.com.