Field House Sports & Beer Hall in Philly Is Now Taking Corporate Event Reservations for March

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Field House Sports & Beer Hall, one of the most popular bars in Philly, is gearing up for the spring season by taking corporate event reservations for the month of March. Field House has been the haven for corporate events in Philadelphia since its inception in 2009. Field House holds corporate events twelve months of the year. When people think of corporate events in Philadelphia, they think of the bar’s dedicated event staff that will provide customized menus that will meet the specific needs of each group. Field House hosts March Madness Client Receptions, annual Holiday parties and Friday happy hours with KPMG and Aramark. Field House also hosts corporate convention events in Philadelphia when companies exhibiting in the convention center host hospitality receptions for the attendees. To book a corporate event, contact the event planner at tadams@publichouseusa.com or call 215-629-1520.



Field House is one of the largest center city bars in Philly. Coming in at 12,000 square feet, the size of Field House alone makes it one of the best bars in Philly to party for a game watch, a birthday, or a private engagement. When people think about convention bars in Philly, Field House is the most popular destination when it comes time for the annual Flower Show, Auto Show, Home Show and Comic Con. Field House is also one of the most convenient hotel bars in Philly, surrounded by the Marriott Downtown Philadelphia, Loews Philadelphia, Hilton Garden Inn, and Courtyard by Marriott.



After visiting one of the exhibits in the Pennsylvania Convention Center, guests can stop in for a cold drink as they watch the day’s big sporting event. Field House is the place to go for NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB action. The bar is surrounded by multiple HDTVs, making it hard for people to miss a second of the action. The bar serves daily food and drink specials, making every night out fun.



About Field House

Field House has quickly become one of the most popular sports bars in Philadelphia. Located inside the Philadelphia Convention Center, Field House Sports and Beer Hall transcends the traditional "Sports Bar" stigma. Field House offers a terrific combination of unique American pub fare, and moderately priced American classics. The menu provides ample flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customers, and allows Field House to host everything from a power business dinner, to a weekend Alumni game day event. From drink specials to custom food packages, Field House Sports and Beer Hall will have every event covered.



For further information on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.fieldhousephilly.com.