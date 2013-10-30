Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market: Global Survey Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market



A Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is an integrated circuit or semiconductor device used to implement logical function. They account for a considerable percentage of a telecommunication, and are present in the base stations, routers, switches, and gateways among others. Besides telecommunication, they are integrated in a variety of devices across a wide range of application areas.



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This market research study analyzes the FPGA market on a global level, and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD Million) from 2013 to 2019. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.



The report segments the market based on technology into Static RAM (SRAM), flash, and antifuse. In addition, the market has been segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW), and estimated in terms of revenue (USD Million). The market has also been segmented on the basis of application into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, data processing, military and aerospace, telecommunication and others. Each geographic region is estimated on the basis of application in terms of revenue (USD Million).



The study offers value chain analysis in order to identify the different players in the industry along with their role in the ecosystem. Further, it includes Porter’s five forces analysis, which determines the degree of competition in the market by analyzing the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, as well as the threat of new entrants and substitute products. The market attractiveness tool estimates the attractiveness of the application segments, where they are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of FPGA. Major market participants profiled in this report include Xilinx Inc, Altera Corp., Lattice Semiconductor corp., Microsemi Corp., Achronix Semiconductor Corp., and Cypress Semiconductor Corp among others.



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The report segments the global FPGA market as:



FPGA Market, Technology Analysis:



- SRAM

- Flash

- Antifuse



FPGA Market, Application Analysis:



- Consumer electronics

- Automotive

- Industrial

- Data processing

- Military and aerospace

- Telecommunication

- Others (Medical electronics)



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above application segments with respect to the following regions:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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Lighting is an important safety aspect for airports to facilitate night flying and create ambience at terminals for customers. Also, airport lights play an important role in facilitating landings during the night. In general, the type of aircraft decides the type of lights used. With the increased number of aircrafts worldwide and increased scope of the traveling and tourism sector, various new airports projects are coming up. Therefore, the airport lighting market is booming.



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