Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2014 to 2020: Grand View Research. Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is expected to reach USD 9,882.5 million by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones is expected to be the key driving force for the market over the next six years. Growing electronic content in automotives and penetration of Electric Vehicles (EV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Miniaturization of devices has spurred FPGA demand across application areas. Additionally, considerable technological advancements coupled with bandwidth demand in wireless networks is expected to positively impact the global industry. The use of FPGA in medical imaging applications is expected to be a growth opportunity, since they are reprogrammable and reusable. The presence of Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) as viable FPGA substitutes may hamper market growth over the next six years.



The report “FPGA Market Analysis By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Data Processing, Industrial, Military And Aerospace, Telecom) And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fpga-market



Request Free Sample of This Report @ http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fpga-market/request



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- Telecom is expected to remain the largest and fastest growing application segment over the forecast period, at an estimated CAGR of 9.8% from 2014 to 2020. FPGAs offer a high degree of flexibility, and the upgradation process only involves changes to the software. Consumer electronics accounted for over 12% of the market in 2013, and is expected to grow faster than the global average over the next six years.

- Asia Pacific accounted for over 40% of the global market share in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2014 to 2020. Growing demand from application areas is expected to drive the market in this region. Favorable regulatory scenario for ensuring safety in automotives is also expected to fuel FPGA adoption in developed markets such as Europe.

- Xilinx and Altera are the key industry participants; other companies operating in the market include Lattice Semiconductor, Microsemi Corporation, Atmel Corporation, and Freescale Semiconductor among others. New product development and innovation is the key strategy adopted by market players. FPGA architectures include Static Random Access Memory (SRAM), fuse and antifuse.



Browse All Semiconductors Market Reports Published By Grand View Research @ http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/semiconductors



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global FPGA market on the basis of application and region:



FPGA Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Automotive

- Consumer Electronics

- Data Processing

- Industrial

- Military and Aerospace

- Telecom

- Others



FPGA Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



Latest Reports By Grand View Research:



Glycolic Acid Market Analysis By Application (Personal Care, Household Cleaning, Industrial) And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/glycolic-acid-industry



Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market Analysis By Application (Automotive, Electrical, Industrial, Medical) Trend And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/copolyester-elastomers-copes-industry



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit http://www.grandviewresearch.com



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com