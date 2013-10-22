Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Is Expected to Reach USD 8.95 Billion in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, "Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019", the market was valued at USD 5.08 billion in 2012, which is expected to reach USD 8.95 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2013 to 2019.



Browse the full report with Complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/field-programmable-gate-array.html



Increasing adoption of 3G and LTE technologies and high demand for bandwidth in wireless networks is expected to drive the FPGA market in the coming years. Furthermore, FPGAs are used in flat panel displays; therefore, growing popularity of smartphones, tablets, and phablets with advanced touchscreen functionality is expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. Rising electronic content in automotives and advent of electric and hybrid vehicles which employ FPGAs to a large extent is a key growth driver for the industry. Usage of substitutes such as Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and Application-Specific Standard Products in certain application areas may act as a barrier to the market.



SRAM was the largest used technology and accounted for 76.1% of the overall revenue in 2012, and is expected to continue dominating the market over the next few years. In terms of application, telecommunication is expected to be the fastest growing segment, with an estimated CAGR of 9.0% from 2013 to 2019. The industry in Asia Pacific was valued at USD 2.04 billion in 2012, and is expected to remain the largest market in the coming years. This is on account of significant growth opportunities in this region.



The industry is highly consolidated, with the top two players accounting for over 80% of the overall market share in 2012. Key participants include Xilinx, Inc., Altera Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, and Microsemi among others.



The report studies the FPGA market on a global level, and provides estimates in terms of revenue from 2013 to 2019. Market estimates have also been provided for technology and application for each region. The market has been segmented as follows:



FPGA Market - Technology Analysis:



SRAM

Flash

Antifuse



FPGA Market - Application Analysis:



Consumer electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Data processing

Military and aerospace

Telecommunication

Others (Medical, ASIC prototype testing, and distributed monetary system)



FPGA Market - Regional Analysis:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)