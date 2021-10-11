NewYork, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2021 -- Field Programmable Gate Array Market size is anticipated to reach $8.5 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Field Programmable Gate Array is an array of programmable logic blocks which include general logic, memory and multiplier blocks, that are surrounded by a programmable routing fabric. The market growth is mainly driven by the factors including technological development, increasing investments on artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) as well as the wide adoption of IoT across industries, increasing demand for ADAS technology and various consumer electronics. In addition, the growing investments on data-centers also play a major role in the growth of Field Programmable Gate array industry. Furthermore, FPGA is a reconfigurable computing circuit, which is more suitable for various applications such as radars, cell phone base stations and other, compared to application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, due to its ease of programming and faster time-to-market. This in turn, boosts the growth of the Field Programmable Gate Array market. Apart from this, the increasing penetration of robotic process automation (RPA) and rising adoption of autonomous intelligent agents will trigger the growth of Field Programmable Gate Array market during 2021-2026.



Field Programmable Gate Array Market Segment Analysis - By Technology



Based on technology, this market is segmented into SRAM, Anti-Fuse, Fuse, Flash-based/EEPROM, EPROM and others. Static random-access memory (SRAM) held the major field programmable gate array market share around 18.52% in 2020. SRAM based field programmable gate array offers greater flexibility, re-programmability, high integration and high-performance level compared to other FPGA technologies. In July 2020, MoSys announced about the launch of its new QUAZAR QPR family of low cost, ultra high speed SRAM memory devices, optimized for FPGA-based systems, for accelerating data intelligence and INTEL as well as XILINX FPGA designs. Apart from that, high adoption SRAM based FPGA across industry verticals including consumer electronics, aerospace & defense and others, will provide significant growth opportunities for SRAM-based FPGA market in the forecast period 2021-2026.



Field Programmable Gate Array Market Segment Analysis - By End User Industry



By end-user industry, several programmable logic blocks supporting, field programmable gate array market is segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, industrial, communication & data center, aerospace & defense and others. Consumer electronics sector is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing implementation of IoT, AI, natural language processing (NLP) in various electronic devices, increasing demand for advanced connected gadgets and high penetration of smart-phones. Advancements in digital technologies, economical growth, rising affordability of these devices and integration of AI technology into these consumer electronics products trigger the demand for the devices. Field programmable gate array technology has been integrated into various types of consumer electronic devices including set-top boxes, smart speakers, laptops, smart-phones, home networking devices, digital cameras, information appliances, tablets, computers and others. Thus, increasing demand for these devices will drive the growth of this market. According to a report of India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market accounted for $10.93 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $21.18 billion by the year 2025.Apart from that, many key players of this market are investing heavily to develop new and advance AI-enabled consumer electronic solutions across the world, which also plays a major role in the growth.



Field Programmable Gate Array Market Segment Analysis -By Geography



North America dominated the market by a market share of more than 30.45% in 2020, and estimated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth is mainly driven by the early adoption for new technologies, development of consumer electronics and high investment on data centers. In March 2021, Google announced about its plan of investing $7billion on data centres and offices of U.S. Such investments on data centers will drive the adoption of FPGA, which are configurable computing circuit in this region during this period. Apart from that, increasing demand for automation and rising popularity of technologically advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), smart-devices, smart homes and other connected devices among the consumers of this region plays a major role in the growth. Furthermore, the presence of the major market players in this region, coupled with on-going research and development projects for technical innovations, is poised to create tremendous growth opportunities for this market in this region. In May 2020, an US-based company, Xilinx announced about the launch of the industry's first 20 nm space-grade FPGA, the XQRKU060, perfectly suitable for delivering full radiation tolerance and ultra-high throughput along with bandwidth performance for satellite and space related applications. This type of developments and product launches is set to boost the market growth, which is analysed to drive the market of this region during 2021-2026.



Field Programmable Gate Array Market Drivers



Growing Demand for ADAS:



Growing demand for advanced driving assistance systems across the world is one of the major growth drivers of field programmable gate array market. FPGA offers customization, enhanced scalability and better performance without consuming high power to the ADAS system, which in turn drives the adoption rate of this technology for ADAS solution. Continuously developing automotive industry creates huge demand for technologically advanced solutions and to meet such demand major market players are launching more advanced technologies for automotive industry. In November 2019, Xilinx introduced a pair of new 16 nm automotive-qualified FPGAs, Xilinx Automotive (XA) Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC 7EV and 11EG, for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications. Similarly, in May 2020, Xilinx and Avnet collaborated to provide advanced autonomous driving solutions by using Xilinx's field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), system-on-a-chip (SoCs),and other self-driving components. Moreover, electrification of automotive industry, government initiatives for ADAS adoption and integration of AI into vehicles fuel the demand for ADAS technology, thereby driving the FPGA market during the forecast period 2021-2026.



Rising investment in Data-Centers:



One of major drivers for the reconfigurable computing circuit solution, field programmable gate array market is the increasing investment for the development of data centers. Due to increasing adoption of cloud services, IoT, high performance computing services, increasing data security concerns and huge amount of data collection, the demand for data centre is increasing and to meet the demand, the market players of this industry are investing heavily for the development and set up of new data centers. In July 2019, Equinix, Inc. launched its 11th Data center named TY11 in Tokyo, Japan. Similarly, in July 2020, Yotta launched Asia's largest Tier-IV data center Yotta NM1 in Mumbai. This type of investments for data centers acts as a growth driver for FPGA market, as FPGA has been used for various applications such as network and storage interface control, hardware acceleration, SOC system modeling, verification of embedded software and others, of data centers and computing industry. For instance, In October 2020, to expand its data-centres business, AMD acquired Xilinx, a global FPGA provider, for $35 billion. Such strategic investments are augmenting the global FPGA market.



Field Programmable Gate Array Market Challenges



Energy Efficiency and Other Issues:



Although the usage of this technology is growing at a rapid phase, but the energy efficiency level of this technology is a huge obstacle for the growth of this market. Despite of having numerous benefits, this technology consumes way more power than application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology. Additionally, it is also much slower and larger in size than ASIC. Due to the above mentioned factors, this reconfigurable computing circuit, field programmable gate array (FPGA), is not suited for high volume mass applications and has been reserved for low volume mass production. Hence, these are factors that will hinder the market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.



Field Programmable Gate Array Market Landscape



Technology launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Field Programmable Gate Array market. In 2020, the market of Field Programmable Gate Array industry outlook has been fragmented by several companies. Field Programmable Gate Array top 10 companies include Microsemi Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Atmel Corporation, QuickLogic Corporation, BittWare, Inc., Intel Corporation, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, among others.



Acquisitions/Technology Launches



In June 2021,Lattice Semiconductor introduced a new general-purpose FPGA family, CertusPro-NX, specifically designed to accelerate application development for various sectors including Industrial, Consumer, Communications, Compute and Automotive market.



In June 2020, Intel announced about the launch of its first AI-optimized FPGA, the Stratix 10 NX, with various advanced features such as expanded AI Tensor blocks, integrated HBM memory and high bandwidth networking.



Key Takeaways



SRAM-based FPGA dominated the market with major market share in 2020 and anticipated to witness a significant amount of growth, owing to its greater flexibility and re-programmability feature.



Consumer electronics is analyzed to witness the fastest growth between 2021-2026, due to high penetration of smart-phones and increasing demand for developed consumer products are the key factor behind the growth.



North America held the major market share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period, owing to the early adoption of this technology, rising investments in datacenters, rising popularity of advanced consumer electronics and the presence of prominent market players.



Increasing demand for ADAS and rising investment for data-centers works as a growth driver for this market during 2021-2026.



The top players of this market include Microsemi Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Atmel Corporation, Quick Logic Corporation and others.



