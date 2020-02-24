Field Service Management Software Market to See Massive Growth by 2025 : Accruent, Acumatica, Astea International

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- The Field Service Management Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Field Service Management Software market are Accruent (United States), Acumatica (United States), Astea International (United States), ClickSoftware (United States), FieldAware (United States), IBM (United States), Kickserv (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), OverIT (United States), Salesforce (United States) and SAP (Germany).



Field service management (FSM) refers to the management activities of a company's field workforce. Field service management software helps to track, monitor, and complete work orders. Field service management software market has high growth prospects owing to technological advancements such as integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics techniques and increasing demand from the developing countries expected to drive the demand for field service management software over the forecasted period.



Market Drivers

- Rising Adoption of IoT and Wearable Technologies

- Growing Focus on Automation of Customer Processes and Support Operations for Fields



Market Trend

- Emergence of AI and Predictive Analytics Techniques in the Field Service Management Software

- Emphasizing On the Field Service Automation



Restraints

- Lack of Technical Professionals to Operate Field Service Management Software



Opportunities

- Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Field Service Management Software

- Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies



Challenges

- Security Concerns Related To Data Privacy

- Lack of Awareness in the Low and Middle-Income Countries



The Global Field Service Management Software segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Construction and Real Estate, Energy and Utilities, Others)



Deployment (On-premises FSM software, Cloud-based FSM software)



The Global Field Service Management Software Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



Key Points Covered in Field Service Management Software Market Study :

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Field Service Management Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Field Service Management Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Field Service Management Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Field Service Management Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Field Service Management Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



