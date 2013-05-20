Fierce NBA Semifinals Action Impacts the Availability of Tickets

Rochester, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Letsgettickets.com, a new safe alternative to Ticketmaster and the basketball teams’ own offices for distributing NBA playoff tickets, has reported increased interest among fans in acquiring playoff tickets for the semifinals. The teams contesting in the NBA playoffs have been particularly evenly matched in 2013, causing tickets to go much more quickly than usual, and this has necessitated additional resources for quickly and securely acquiring tickets to go to the games, according to the site.



The tight games and surprising outcomes of many of the contests of the second round, including the shocking game 1 upset of the Miami Heat by the Chicago Bulls, and the Golden Gate Warriors’s amazing rally and overtime win in game 4 of their series with the San Antonio Spurs is one of the indications as to how competitive each series has become. The teams surviving into the second round had to endure a grueling first round series (e.g., New York versus Boston, the Bulls versus the Nets) to arrive at next level, and fans have awarded the competitiveness with rapid sellouts of tickets as soon as they become available.



Letsgettickets.com adds that the match-ups have been stellar, including the times OKC top scorer Kevin Durant was tasked to defend against Grizzlies center Kasols, and other interesting or odd pairings. Te high level of play has riveted fans despite the toll it has taken on the players by way of injuries. According to Yahoo Sports writer Mark Spears, “Injuries have already left a void of star players in this season's NBA playoffs. Kobe Bryant missed the Lakers' four-game loss to the Spurs in the first round and Steve Nash made only two appearances. Derrick Rose has yet to play since having knee surgery a year ago, and Luol Deng and Kirk Hinrich have joined him on the sideline.”



The Knicks and Bulls have in particular been hobbled by injury in the current series. Russell Westbrook’s injury likewise makes him unavailable for the rest of the Thunder-Grizzlies series. The compelling sports drama has required fans to consider additional discount ticket resources to attend the arenas or to obtain great seating. Ticket information sites like Letsgettickets.com will be filling that void for some time to come, according to industry observers. The site affirms it will continue to deliver “the cheapest concert, sports, and broadway theater tickets quickly, easily, and securely.”



