Fiercer, Bolder, Sexier Make Up Trends for Spring 2014

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Spring is here and all those pretty faces deserve the most wearable, flattering, and flat-out gorgeous makeup trends. So what’s in for Spring 2014?



Here are the standout hues and makeup styles guiding any cosmo girl on the perfect route to prettiness:



Striking Eyeliner: It’s the time of the year when it is in to go graphic with the liners. This contemporary yet super sexy look can be easily achieved with simple straight flips and rangy contours.



Purple Make Up: Welcome to the era where the mauve, lavender, and lilac hues are now in. And the most perfect way to add the purple shade to the face is through the eyeshadow. It would be an entirely bold story when wearing purple on the lips and tips.



The No-Make-Up Make-Up: A little or a seemingly no-make-up make-up look is definitely a trend.



Marine Eyes: The comeback of the bold blue make-up started last year and the trend continues this year. From turquoise wash, electric blue eye shadow, to the royal blue eyeliner..Blue is indeed bold and it’s an in this spring.



Schoolboy Ridges: The black brows of Louis Vuitton models, and the thick, full, and untamed brows of Calvin Klein models, simply prove that the modeling world still prefers the boyish brows up until this season.



Orange Lips for a Brighter Smooch: It’s definitely loud. And that is what spring is all about. Loud, bright, beautiful. Go brighter and sexier with the neon to coral orange hues.



Golden Glows: Anyone who wants to look tanned and sexy this spring must opt for this day-glow golden shine. Healthy tans and killer cheekbones are your way to elegance!



White Eyeliner. Inspired by the 90’s trend, white liner on the top and bottom eyelids provides a fresh and fun look. Go pair it with those bright neon lip hues!



False Eyelashes: Who would not want to have those doe eyes from the 1960’s-inspired classic beauties? False eyelashes make the combination of this classic theme and modern sexy look possible.



Spring forward with an edge. Spring 2014’2 make up trends are fierce, bolder, sexier!



About Divine Cosmetics

DIVINE Cosmetics is an exceptional mineral makeup cosmetic line made with natural minerals, soothing botanicals and is designed to nourish and protect your skin. DIVINE has excellent coverage, our mineral foundation helps to conceal, cover and correct the look of scars, acne, discoloration, hyperpigmentation and other imperfections at the same time delivering SPF 15 sun protection.



DIVINE Cosmetics strives to find the perfect blend of color and natural materials to help women with sensitive and acne prone skin. They have developed a passion for quality and purity while providing discounted prices for their make-ups. DIVINE Cosmetics Provides Quality Make Up For All Skin Types! DIVINE Cosmetics is high quality designer makeup that is affordable for everyone. They believe that beauty shouldn’t cost a fortune or your paycheck. They believe that their customers want and deserve purity, quality and good value for their hard earned money. It is sleek and stylish and easy to use for first timers or professionals.