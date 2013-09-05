Fiesta Americana Offers Custom Cancun All Inclusive Vacation Packages

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Mexico City, Mexico – Fiesta Americana has recently gained immense attention for its Cancun All-Inclusive vacation packages. This all-inclusive deal enables the tourists to pay one fixed rate and never again have to worry about for paying anything else during the vacation. The all-inclusive packaged has helped save lots of money and even stick to the budget which the tourists had initially planned out for their vacation.



Fiesta Americana is one of the rare hotel and resort chains that is offering this opportunity and already it has been a big hit amongst tourists especially families. Hotel room cost, food & beverages, entertainment events, spa and massage treatments, sightseeing and many more aspects are all covered in the one-time fee. Considered as one of the most comprehensive deals, guests of Fiesta Americana who opted for the Cancun all inclusive package never felt like any service was left out and even felt lucky to have been part of such a great package which covers everything that Cancun has to offer.



More info about what the Cancun all inclusive package comprises of can be viewed on Fiesta Americana’s official website.



The package is also customizable according to the guests’ desires. There is no fixed schedule and the guests of Fiesta Americana can do whatever they feel like doing on a specific day. Whether it is exploring the ancient Mayan ruins or simply laying on the beach, everything is organized according to their will.



Click here, to check if the Cancun all inclusive package is available for required dates of visit and view any special discounts on different offers.



Cancun’s popularity has increased the demand for the package and many families prefer Fiesta Americana due to its family friendly atmosphere. Along with luxurious service and high quality amenities the hotel and resort brand also has many entertaining activities which its guests can’t get enough of. Visit site for details of these activities and to view what all Fiesta Americana has to offer.



About Fiesta Americana

Fiesta Americana is one of the leading hotel and resort brands in Mexico. The hotel chain has a hotel or resort in every prime Mexican tourist location including their popular Cancun hotel, the Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All Inclusive which has been awarded the AAA 4-Diamond rating. Through the online platform, http://www.fiestamericana.com/, specific details of the various vacation packages offered can be viewed and booked online. Fiesta Americana is known for its friendly atmosphere and for providing up-scale luxurious services and amenities.



For more information about Cancun Packages, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of fiestamericana.com, please email to info@fiestamericana.com.