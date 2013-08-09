Fiesta Americana Offers Numerous Economical Cancun Vacation Packages

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- The popular luxury hotel brand, Fiesta Americana is now offering many Cancun vacation packages at very affordable pricing. This exclusive offer is currently available on all Fiesta Americana Cancun hotels and resorts – the Fiesta Americana Grand Coral Beach Cancun Resort and Spa, Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All Inclusive, Live Aqua and Fiesta Americana Villas Cancun.



Fiesta Americana, now having branches in every prime Mexican tourism destination, is now considered as one of the most luxurious hotel chains in Mexico. Owned by the highly reputed firm Grupo Posadas, Inc., Fiesta Americana has created an image of up-scale luxury and comfort with addition of ample variety of entertainment options. The vacation packages currently offered are all methodically designed to exceed the highest expectations of their visitors and present an experience that will not be forgotten. All packages are comprehensive covering accommodation, dining, drinks, sightseeing, events and many other aspects.



Cancun has always been the most popular tourism destination mainly due to the different experiences it has to offer. Whether it’s relaxing at the clear water beaches or exploring the historical sites, Cancun every year never fails to impress its visitors who have the experience of their lifetime. Fiesta Americana has 4 major hotel and resorts in Cancun including the highly demanded Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All Inclusive. The family friendly hotel is one of a kind as it offers all services and amenities at a fixed initial price enabling the tourists to simply enjoy and relax. The Cancun all inclusive packages are also affordable and are assured to give a entertaining holiday to all family members.



Grupo Posadas, Inc now has over 61 luxurious hotels including Fiesta Americana Grand, Live Aqua and the Explorean. All of these hotel chains have maintained a high reputation by fulfilling all needs of its visitors. Covering every part of Mexico the hotel chains are now widely popular in the country and are considered as premier brands in the Mexican hospitality industry.



About Fiesta Americana

Fiesta Americana is one of the leading hotel and resort brands in Mexico. The hotel chain has a hotel or resort in every prime Mexican tourist location including their popular Cancun hotel, the Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All Inclusive which has been awarded the AAA 4-Diamond rating. Through the online platform specific details of the various vacation packages offered can be viewed and booked online. Fiesta Americana is known for its friendly atmosphere and for providing up-scale luxurious services and amenities.



For more information about Cancun Vacation Packages, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of fiestamericana.com, please email to info@fiestamericana.com.