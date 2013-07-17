Fiesta Americana Ranks Amongst the Best Hotels in Mexico, Offers Up to 50% Savings on Its Resorts

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Fiesta Americana, a hotel brand operated by the leading Mexican firm Grupo Posadas, has received numerous positive reviews on TripAdvisor.com making it one of the best hotels in Mexico. Exclusive vacation packages with up to 50% savings are also being offered by Fiesta Americana on selected hotels and resorts.



Fiesta Americana hotels and resorts are located in every popular Mexican holiday destination, including the highly demanded hoteles en Cancun. The worldwide recognized Mexican Caribbean has approximately 3 million tourists per year who come to view its magnificent beaches, breathtaking natural beauty and mystical Mayan heritage present in every corner. Fiesta Americana along with Fiesta Inn are the best choices for making the stay memorable and are widely popular amongst frequent visitors of Cancun.



Group Posadas has focused on providing exquisite ambience while ensuring that the environment is protected. All of its hoteles and resorts are laid upon an eco-friendly foundation and still offer high quality facilities with premium comfort to all of its visitors. With over 90 hotels in Mexico, South America and the United States, the leading Mexican firm in the hospitality industry provides 17,000 rooms. Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Inn, Caesar Park and Caesar Business have now become its world renowned hotel brands and their growth has been steadily rising every year.



The exclusive offer with up to 50% savings is available on bookings before August 31st. The offer is available on selective Fiesta Americana hoteles and resorts, Live Aqua resort and The Explorean hotel. The offer also includes addition of 2,000 American Airlines or United Airlines Miles. Cancun, Los Cabos, Puerta Vallarta, Acapulco and Kohunlich are the locations for which the exclusive savings package is valid. Full details of the offer can be viewed on Fiesta Americana’s website.



About Grupo Posadas, Inc.

Grupo Posadas is one of the leading Mexican firms in the hospitality industry operating more than 90 hotels in Mexico, South America and United States. Fiesta Inn, Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Americana Grand, Live Aqua, One and Explorean are some of the hotel brands which come under the management of Grupo Posadas. Through the online platforms, http://www.fiestainn.com/ and http://www.fiestamericana.com/ , detailed information of the hotel rooms offered in various locations can be viewed and booked online. Grupo Posadas Hotels are known their commitment towards environment protection.



