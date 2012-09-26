Fifa 12 Strategy Guide Relased - Tips to Make a Soccer Professional out of Anyone

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Last year’s FIFA 12 featured a massive redesign of the defensive system, one that changed the gameplay in a complex way, but not one that bogged down user experience. It remained a fast game, but one the user had to put a bit more thought into, and that’s a good thing.



But for major sports video game franchises like this one, the year after a major innovation is typically part victory lap, part opportunity to improve everything. On a gameplay level, FIFA 12 has definitely done the latter.



The most important change is an alteration to first touch — the point at which a player receives a pass, lob or cross from another player. Highly skilled players are more obviously adept at controlling anything that comes their way, while anyone with a rating under 77 or so is faced with a bit more of a challenge. What this means is that there are more changes in possession than in previous editions.



For users who have been frustrated when playing the likes of Barcelona or Bayern Munich, this is a good thing. These teams remain tough to beat, but you won’t likely be out-possessed 70-30 (though, in real life most teams are dominated exactly like that by Barca or Real Madrid).



The addition of skill games to the front end of any kickoff is a great tweak, even if the game’s actual load time is practically nil at this point. FIFA 12‘s skill games are massively addictive, and they subtly help improve your own level of competence. They are also available from the main menu.



But the biggest overhaul — when it comes to minor but helpful improvements — is within the franchise mode. Highlights among the myriad changes:



- Managers are now given the opportunity to coach internationally

- Transfer negotiations are, like real life, a lengthier process, and you can include players in addition to cash

- Fatigue levels have been adjusted to reflect the fact that most elites play every game (and in some cases, every minute of every game)



There are a couple of missteps, like the intrusive breaking news alerts, and the post-game, in-menu announcer. And, at least before patches correct the issues, there is some minor glitchiness here and there, but that is par for the course for many games on release.



Still, this is as close to a perfect gaming experience , until Electronic Arts Inc. finds a way to make it even more realistic and visually pleasing in a year.



