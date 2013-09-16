FIFA 14 Next-Gen Host Improves Its Quality to a Better Extent

Chongqing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- FIFA 14 will be landing the current host at the end of September, and next-generation consoles will be landing in November, that means, and the data update problem exists. That means, and the data update problem exists. next-gen host quality there will be a qualitative over it is a must, when asked to use EA next-gen Ignite the engine of the buy fifa 14 coins will be in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on how visual effects, game producer David Rutter's said: for us, only from the perspective of the rendering capabilities of engine is very obvious.



David Rutter added said, Ignite engine allows us to 1080p, 60 frames per second to run the game and reached full 1080p HD. This will bring to the game quality significantly improved, not just looks sharper and more realistic images. Physical performance and smart players will also enhance the system. Those with physical, make decisions, and the way they are moving, we are also probably do this four processing.



FIFA 14 has confirmed landing 3DS, PC, PS2, PS3, PSP, Vita, Wii and Xbox 360 platforms, PS4 and Xbox One version of the animation will be smoother existing platforms, the game will be free on Android and IOS platform release.



Microsoft said it all in the European region reservation Xbox One of the users will be bundled free of charge as a bonus set of FUT 14 coins. This is living inEurope is good news for consumers. However, the message is actually only later confirmed reservation before the first day of the free FIFA14 Xbox One version, while the version in most retailers already been booked over.



Microsoft has promised all reservation Xbox One users in Europe will get FIFA14, FIFA14 version is now open to booking a end, Microsoft is going to issue the ultimate racing 5 versions of the bundle, turned to the ultimate racing 5 is one of the strategy and fifa 14 ultimate team coins.



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