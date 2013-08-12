FIFA World Cup 2014 Information Is Detailed in New and User-Friendly Website, WCAction.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- WCAction.com, a website that features a huge variety of information about the FIFA World Cup 2014, has just launched its brand new informational portal. The newly-launched site is a one-stop shop for everything people want and need to know about the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Brazil from June 12 through July 13. From detailed information about the schedule and teams to advice about purchasing tickets and articles about qualifiers and odds, WCAction.com covers it all.



For Football—or Soccer fans, depending on where they live—the 2014 FIFA World Cup is an extremely exciting event that thousands of people attend in person and millions more watch on television. There are only five available spots for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and so teams have been working extra hard to be sure they can secure a place in the world-famous tournament.



As an article on the newly-launched website noted, tickets to the upcoming 20th World Cup tournament can be inexpensive and affordable, if people prepare ahead of time, do their homework and purchase them as early as possible. For example, fans who wish to purchase their tickets online may be more likely to find a deal or better price.



“One of the best ways to get the most out of the World Cup is by getting a travel package so that you can get tickets, travel and lodging as well as other amenities all at one low price,” the article on WCAction.com said, adding that although this option will not always be available, it is probably well-worth looking into in order to save some money.



“There is no reason to pay too much for the perfect seats if you want to enjoy the match-ups in Brazil.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2014 is welcome to visit the new WCAction.com website at any time. From newcomers to the sport to seasoned fans, the site is sure to provide helpful, entertaining and useful information. Handy category tabs at the top of the home page like “Tickets,” “Schedule” and “Teams” make it easy for Football fans to find exactly what they are looking for.



About WCAction.com

WCAction.com is an informational portal on FIFA World Cup 2014 taking place in Brazil covering schedule, ticketing information, stadiums, teams, qualifiers, predictions and odds and lines. This is an informational site only; no bets are allowed to be made through the website. For more information, please visit http://www.wcaction.com/