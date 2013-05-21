Fifth Amendment, a Destin Charter Fishing Company Reports a Stellar Start to the 2013 Deep Sea Fishing Season on Their First Overnight Trip

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Fifth Amendment Charters, a deep sea fishing company in Destin, Florida is eager to announce the success of its first offshore fishing adventure of the 2013 fishing season. While on the first overnight deep sea fishing adventure of the season, John Carey and the crew, Hardy Jackson, and Brian Boe caught an impressive catch of Amberjack, Scamp, Wahoo, and various other species of fish. As reported, one of the Amberjack tipped the scale at a quite impressive 105 lbs. The crew was elated by the great start to the 2013 season and is optimistic that this is a harbinger of a world class fishing season to come. The Fifth Amendment and her crew regularly have bountiful trips, but this one was particularly plentiful for this time of year.



For would be passengers who are concerned about spending a day or night on Gulf seas and going home empty handed, never fear. Fifth Amendment is so sure in fact of their fishing trips success, that they have a “No Catch No Pay” guarantee on all fishing trips of six-hours or longer.



About Fifth Amendment Charters

Fifth Amendment Charters is a locally owned and operated deep sea fishing business that has been running family friendly fishing excursions in Destin, Florida since 1996. The company offers a variety of fishing options, ranging from 4 hour fishing trips to the more adventurous 48 hour offshore cruise. Captain Chuck Turbanic is Coast Guard licensed and has over fifteen years of experience running his successful charter boat. The Fifth Amendment is a fifty two foot Coast Guard approved vessel equipped with all the amenities needed to have proper adventure at sea including sleeping accommodation for ten, a full size refrigerator and freezer, a 37” digital television, XM Satellite radio, and more.



Contact

To learn more about Fifth Amendment Charters or to book a fishing trip this season, please contact:



Captain Chuck Turbanic

210 U.S. 98

Slip #15

Destin, FL 32541

Phone: (850) 259-7343